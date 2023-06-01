Gavin Roosen

Gavin Roosen, left, seen on May 21, led the Wanamingo Jacks with eight innings pitched and at the plate had two hits in a May 31 win at the Rochester Roadrunners. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

A late surge propelled the Wanamingo Jacks to their third straight victory.

Tags

Load comments