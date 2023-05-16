Rain and wet field conditions spoiled the Wanamingo Jacks' season opener scheduled for May 13 vs. the Morristown Morries.
Now, the amateur wood bat baseball team is slated to get underway 2 p.m. May 21 at Memorial Field in Wanamingo vs. Twin Rivers League rival, the Austin Greyhounds.
It's scheduled to be Austin's second game after it travels to the Rochester Royals on May 19.
Austin and Wanamingo are both in Region 5C. The Greyhounds were the No. 4 seed out of eight last year and went 0-2 in the playoffs. Wanamingo was the No. 3 seed and won three straight elimination games to make it to the Class C state tournament.
The Greyhounds list three players with collegiate experience: Infielder/outfielder Jordan Hart at Minnesota State University, Mankato, first baseman/outfielder Mark Harber at St. Scholastica and infielder Alex Ciola at Riverland Community College.
Without lights at Memorial Park, Wanamingo will be on the road on weekdays. The first trip is a 7:30 p.m. first pitch May 24 vs. the Pine Island Pioneers.
Pine Island is also in Region 5C but did not compete in last year's postseason.
The Pioneers list three current or former collegiate players with Rochester Community and Technical College outfielder Drew Yochim, Gustavus Adolphus alum infielder Brian Sorum and Hamline alum first baseman/pitcher Dalton Maxwell.
Pine Island opens the season May 21 vs. the Stewartville-Racine Sharks.