...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties.
.Sites along the Minnesota River have crested, with downstream sites
along the Mississippi cresting by Monday. No additional rainfall is
expected until late this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 630 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is rising and is near crest.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
Wanamingo Jacks pitcher Brady Anfinson prepares to deliver the ball during a May 21 game vs. the Austin Greyhounds. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
After their originally scheduled season opener a week prior was postponed due to rain and unplayable conditions, Memorial Field was dazzling for the Wanamingo Jacks on May 21.
Unfortunately for the home team, the Austin Greyhounds (1-1) spoiled the scene with a 5-4 victory in Twin Rivers League action.
It was a back-and-forth game with Austin plating the first two runs in the top of the third.
Wanamingo got both back in the fifth.
Each team scored two more in the sixth. The Greyhounds scored what proved to be the game-winning run in the eighth.
The Jacks logged 10 hits and were led by a 3-for-4 day by designated hitter Brock Baker. The Rochester native drove in a run and stole a base.
Pitcher/second baseman Brady Anfinson went 2-for-5 with a double, the team's lone extra-base hit. He earned a no-decision in seven innings of work on the mound, allowing four runs (all earned) on five hits with two walks, one home run and four strikeouts.
Alex Roosen took the loss after playing seven innings at first base, allowing one run (earned) with a walk and five strikeouts. At the plate, he went 1-for-3 with a run and walk.
Second baseman/first baseman Gavin Sommer went 1-for-3 with a run, RBI and walk.
Third baseman Jacob Glarner went 1-for-3 with a RBI and walk.
Catcher Dylan Craig went 1-for-4 with a RBI.
Center fielder Gavin Roosen went 1-for-4 and was hit by a pitch.
Wanamingo's first road game 7:30 p.m. May 23 at the Pine Island Pioneers completed after the May 24 edition of the Kenyon Leader went to print.
Wanamingo is also on the road 7:30 p.m. May 26 in Hayfield to take on the Dodge County Diamondbacks. This is listed as the season opener for the Diamondbacks.
Wanamingo beat Dodge County 6-2 in an elimination game at the 2022 Region 5C tournament.
The Jacks' first three games are against league and region foes.