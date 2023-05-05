...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow
Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties.
.River levels continue to slowly diminish and likely will continue
to do so over the coming days despite scattered rainfall entering
the forecast through the weekend. Rainfall amounts are not expected
to be enough to impact the receding rivers, coupled with sporadic
coverage of showers as a whole.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 830 PM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.1 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 06/02/2012.
&&
The 2023 Minnesota Baseball Association season has begun and the Wanamingo Jacks aren't far from getting underway.
The local amateur baseball team is scheduled to open its season May 13 at home in a non-league matchup with the Morristown Morries.
On April 29, the MBA released its preseason rankings for Class C, where the Jacks play.
Wanamingo did not crack the top 10, but it's among 23 teams in the "also receiving votes" category.
The Jacks are the only team from the Twin Rivers League to make the top 10 or receive votes.
The top 10 is as follows, with voting points in parentheses.
1. Nisswa Lightning (35)
2. Watertown Red Devils (32)
3. Buckman Billygoats (31)
4. Delano Athletics (30)
5. Jordan Brewers (28)
6. New Ulm Brewers (16)
7. Bird Island Bullfrogs (15)
7. Waconia Lakers (15)
9. Webster Sox (5)
10. Bluffton Braves (3)
Teams also receiving votes: Dumont Saints, Waterville Indians, Faribault Lakers, Hutchinson Huskies, Cold Spring Rockies, Elrosa Saints, Isanti Redbirds, Bemidji Blue Ox, Luverne Redbirds, Red Wing Aces, Avon Lakers, Loretto Larks, Stark Longhorns, Watkins Clippers, St. Martin Martins, St. Clair Wood Ducks, Raymond Rockets, Fairmont Martins, Urbank Bombers, Monticello Polecats, Hastings Hawks, Ada A's and Wanamingo Jackson.