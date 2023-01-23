In its first home dual in 38 days and just second of the season, the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team impressed at The Castle.
The Knights improved their record to 16-4 overall and stay tied atop the Gopher Conference standings in the loss column at 3-0 after a 50-19 victory over the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Grizzlies.
Even then, K-W may feel like it left points out on the mat with both overtime matches going the way of the Grizzlies.
WEM/JWP won a decision in the first weight class at 106 pounds and a major decision to win at 120 to take a 7-6 lead, but it was all K-W from there.
Six Knights pinned their opponent, including four in the first period: Bryan Jacobson at 113, Tate Miller at 132, Gavin Johnson at 138 and Dillon Bartel at 152.
Jacobson led 5-0 before getting his opponent in a half nelson.
At 126, Reed Sommer needed just 11 seconds into the second period to get his opponent in a half nelson to earn the pin after leading 14-3.
Miller led 2-0 after wrapping up his foe in a tight cradle for the pin.
Gavin Johnson was the quickest finisher of the night, leading 2-0 before rolling up on his opponent for a 38-second pin.
Trent Foss racked up points in his 145 match, winning 17-1 via a technical fall in the third period.
Bartel, ranked No. 9 in the Jan. 12 Class 1A 160-pound rankings by TheGuillotine.com, never trailed at 152, leading 6-2 before succumbing his challenger at the 1:18 mark with a cradle.
Kiefer Olson got taken down in the first period at 160 to trail 2-0 before knotting it up later in the period and pinning his opponent in the second.
At 170, one of K-W's top guns Jaedin Johnson battled multiple blood timeouts to nearly outlast Jack Cahill in a defensive battle. It was scoreless after one period, Johnson trailed 1-0 after two and they went to extra wrestling squared 1-1.
Johnson and Cahill were scoreless in the first one-minute overtime session. Cahill had the choice of positioning in the first of two 30-second double overtime periods. He chose down and earned two points for a reversal. Johnson chose the same position in the second 30 seconds but could not match Cahill's reversal.
WEM/JWP's 285-No. 5 Keegan Kuball dropped down to 220 to set up an intriguing matchup with Will Van Epps, who has spent time in the rankings this season.
Van Epps got to work on Kuball with an ankle pick and earned a quick takedown to lead 2-0. Van Epps led 2-1 after the first and second period as Kuball showed elusiveness to stay in the match. Kuball sent it to overtime with an escape in the third.
A takedown with five seconds on the clock in the first overtime period secured a 4-2 sudden victory for Kuball.
All three ranked Grizzlies won but had to go six-plus minutes to do it: 106-No. 7 Brady Murphy via decision, 120-No. 4 Carson Petry and Kuball.
K-W ended on a high note as Charlie Koncur turned a scoreless match through one period into a hard-fought 3-0 decision win.
This dual was rescheduled from Thursday, which was postponed due to inclement weather. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland was originally scheduled to attend and did not on Monday.
The Knights return to the road Thursday for a triangular at Hayfield High School vs. host and conference foe Westfield (6-19, 1-2 Gopher) at 5 p.m. and a non-conference matchup vs. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola (3-11).