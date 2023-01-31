The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team had little issue picking up the season sweep of a conference and division rival on Tuesday.
The Knights (15-5, 11-2 Gopher East) scored north of 70 points for the sixth time this season in a 76-47 home win against the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms (6-11, 2-9 Gopher East).
K-W used precise passing and shared the ball well to get easy buckets against a young opponent. Blooming Prairie started three juniors and two sophomores while bringing one senior off the bench who was scoreless.
The Knights trailed briefly 3-1 in the opening minutes before a methodical 10-0 run put them in control from that point on. It was a relatively slow offensive start for both teams, but K-W was able to get out in transition midway through the first half to get going.
The Knights converted on back-to-back layups from Alex Lee to Colton Steberg, who led all scorers with 18 points, and from AJ Higginbottom to Lee.
Later in the half, Jase Graves came off the bench for eight quick points and was second on K-W with 15 total.
Consecutive 2-pointers from Steberg made it 38-18 at halftime.
The Awesome Blossoms never got closer than 18 and trailed by as much as 31.
The Knights didn't shoot a lot of threes but were efficient with eight makes. Graves and Lorenzo Stucci each sank three with Stucci's nine points all coming in the second half.
Steberg and Zach Mason, who had 10 points, each made a pair from beyond the arc.
Junior 6-foot-3 forward Gabriel Hein led Blooming Prairie with 13 points and was followed by 6-foot-1 sophomore guard Brady Kittelson with 11.
The Awesome Blossoms have decent size with 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Cooper Cooke scoring five points and 6-foot-3 wing Zachary Hein adding four.
K-W, a Class 1A squad, improved to 8-2 against 2A competition. The Knights won the first meeting 75-53 Jan. 6 in Blooming Prairie.
The win keeps K-W atop the Gopher Conference's East division by a half game at 11-2. Hayfield is 10-2 in conference after a win Tuesday at Triton.
K-W's last game of the week is 7:15 p.m. Thursday at home St. Charles (3-13) in a non-conference and non-section game.