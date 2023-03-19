The Gopher Conference released its awards for the 2022-23 wrestling season.
Kenyon-Wanamingo was the conference champion with a 6-0 record, finishing ahead of Medford in second place at 5-1.
Four of the 16 wrestlers on the all-conference team are K-W Knights: Senior Jaedin Johnson, juniors Gavin Johnson and Dillon Bartel and sophomore Reed Sommer.
Jaedin Johnson led the team with 25 pins and 40 wins. Bartel led the team with 95 takedowns.
Medford led with five, including the Wrestler of the Year, senior Charley Elwood. Elwood closed his career with his third individual state title. Seniors Tate Hermes, Garron Hoffman and Jack Meyer along with sophomore Tommy Elwood were first team.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton was next with three on the first team: Sophomores Keegan Kuball and Carson Petry along with freshman Brady Murphy.
Maple River/United South Central was represented by senior Cooper Ochsendorf, senior Makota Misgen for New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, senior Owen Garness for Triton and sophomore Bo Swiener for Westfield.
K-W reeled in three more honorable mention honors for senior Tate Miller and juniors Will Van Epps and Trent Foss. Medford also had three with senior Dylan Heiderscheidt and juniors Luis Lopez and Evan Schweisthal.
Remaining honorable mentions were WEM/JWP sophomore Avery Fall and Westfield senior Cole Christianson.
All seven teams had one wrestler selected as the sportsmanship recipient: K-W freshman Bryan Jacobson, MR/USC junior Garrett Bollman, Medford senior Dylan Heiderscheidt, NRHEG senior Aden Berg, Triton senior Liam Schlichting, WEM/JWP senior Jack Cahill and Westfield senior Cade Christianson.