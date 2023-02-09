The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team has accomplished a lot in the last 15 years.
The Knights won a team state title in 2016, appeared in two more state title matches and seven team state tournaments, produced multiple individual state champions and won more than 300 dual matches since 2008.
Through this illustrious span, one thing’s eluded the program: a conference championship.
Most of the 2022-23 team was not yet born or still in diapers when K-W last accomplished the feat in the Hiawatha Valley League in ‘08. They can now say they helped the Knights win their maiden Gopher Conference championship in just the second try in their new conference.
The drought is over.
A 39-26 home win Thursday over fellow Gopher unbeaten Medford secured first place for K-W with a 6-0 record.
“It’s great. Our coach was saying we haven’t had a conference championship since 2008,” K-W senior Tate Miller said. “It’s going to be nice to have a new banner.”
Medford finished second at 5-1, followed by Westfield at 4-2, Maple River/United South Central at 3-3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 2-4, New RIchland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 1-5 and Triton at 0-6.
Since 2008, K-W has never finished in the bottom half of the HVL or Gopher standings. One of the few programs in southern Minnesota more consistently excellent than K-W has been its former HVL rival, Kasson-Mantorville. K-W finished runner up behind K-M every year from 2012-17 and again in 2020.
The KoMets are no longer a thorn in the Knights side, but that doesn’t mean they're without worthy competition in their new conference digs.
The Medford Tigers entered the night with an 11-0 overall record. They join the Knights as teams in the “Lean and Mean” honorable mention category just outside the top 12 of the Jan. 26 Class 1A team rankings produced by TheGuillotine.com.
Each squad featured a slew of ranked individual wrestlers, which made for an intriguing dual match for all the marbles.
The two teams each competed at an individual tournament in Lake Crystal on Jan. 21. The two teams locked horns at various weight classes with several matchups coming down to the wire. K-W earned 182 team points to 143 for Medford.
K-W coach Nathan Lexvold couldn’t single out anyone who had to carry more than their fair share Thursday to help the Knights win in wire-to-wire fashion.
Most, if not all, of the toss-up matches went K-W’s way. When a Knight was outmatched or wrestling above his normal weight, the damage was mitigated.
“Overall, the whole team wrestled really well. Good team wrestling,” Lexvold said. “They didn’t give up a lot of bonus points. When we could get bonus points, we did, so that was nice.”
K-W earned six points for a forfeit in the first weight class of the night at 106 pounds.
The Knights lost decisions in the next two weight classes, but they still led 6-5 after Medford was docked a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
K-W won by fall four times in the dual with Reed Sommer becoming the first to do so at 126 at the 1:27 mark.
At 132, senior Tate Miller hung tough against Tommy Elwood, the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 126. Elwood gritted out a 4-0 decision.
That preceded one of the more rousing matchups of the night at 138. K-W’s Gavin Johnson outlasted Evan Schweistal, 5-4. Johnson never trailed, but he had to hang on after Schweisthal got a takedown in the third period to cut his deficit to one.
Trent Foss had the unenviable task of taking on three-time defending state champion and 145-No. 1 Charley Elwood. Elwood battled through a leg injury during the match, but Foss did well to keep him from earning bonus points in Elwood’s 10-3 win at 145.
152-No. 9 Dillon Bartel was already up 6-2 before he pinned his opponent 75 seconds into his 152-pound bout. That put K-W up 21-11.
At 160, yet another ranked Tiger was only able to net his team three points. 152-No. 7 Garron Hoffman moved up a class and earned an 8-1 decision over Kiefer Olson.
170-No. 2 Tate Hermes lived up to the hype, pinning his opponent in 20 seconds to pull Medford within one.
K-W’s senior leader, 170-No.7 Jaedin Johnson, responded by not only keeping Medford from taking the lead, but by picking up a first-period pin of his own at 182 to put his team in the lead for good.
Medford stayed alive with a pin at 195, but the Tigers didn’t have anyone to put out at 220. That handed Nathan Wood the forfeit victory.
Jaedin Johnson, Miller, Gage Thompson and Wood were the team’s four elder statesmen honored on senior night. So were team managers Reganne Androli, Sidney Majerus and Sophia Poquette.
“Great leaders, great role models for the younger kids,” Miller said. “Great senior group. I couldn’t ask for much more.”
Miller and Jaedin Johnson reminisced about all the memories they made inside the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Gym, Each remembered a team win against border rival Zumbrota-Mazeppa in March 2021 as one of the highlights.
“I’m going to miss it. I’ve got a lot of friends made here, a lot of good friends, a lot of fun times with them and the coaches. A lot of fun times wrestling," Johnson said.
The lost point for unsportsmanlike conduct early on at 120 pounds proved costly for Medford, as it had no chance to tie or win going into the final weight class trailing 33-26.
With the way 220-No. 9 Will Van Epps is wrestling, it was likely not in danger, anyway. He got out to a 4-1 lead before pinning his opponent in the second period.
This was the first match of a triangular featuring Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson. Medford beat LARP 56-24 in the second match.
The night ended with K-W beating LARP 67-6. K-W finished the regular season with a 25-4 overall record. LARP, a Class 2A team, is 7-17 with two duals remaining on Feb. 10.
K-W’s win over Medford, a Class 1A, Section 2 team, moved the Knights to 12-0 against 1A competition.
The Knights finished 4-0 at home in the regular season with one more date in The Castle for the team Section 1 quarterfinals on Feb. 16.
K-W has yet to earn a top-12 ranking all season despite its lofty record against elite compeittion. The Knights will have their work cut out for them with No. 2 Caledonia/Hpuston, No. 3 Chatfield and No. 4 Dover-Eyota all thinking they have the chops to make it to Xcel Energy Center in a few weeks' time.
“I think it’s played out really well,” Jaedin Johnson said of the season to date. “I’m surprised we’re not ranked, but we’ll show them how it’s done, I guess.”
A chip on the shoulder can be a good thing, sometimes. K-W’s just going to keep working.
“We show up to practice every day. We work hard. It’s all about the grind,” Miller said. “We have a phrase, we’re sharpening the sword."
Lexvold and his team took a brief moment to relish the achievement of a conference championship, but there will be time to reminisce more when they're older.
For now, the book’s still being written. It’s the time of the season wrestlers build toward.
“It’s nice to get this box checked. It’s been a long time since we were able to do it. It’s good to kind of get that knocked off the list of things we want to accomplish in a year,” Lexvold said. “...but it doesn’t really mean a whole lot. Still a lot on the table. Move on and get ready for the postseason.”