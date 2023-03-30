Four Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball players received recognition by the Gopher Conference after the completion of the 2022-23 season.
A first team, second team and third team were named, as well as honorable mention and one sportsmanship award for each Gopher Conference school.
For K-W, senior Alex Lee was named to the second team, junior Zach Mason made the third team, senior AJ Higginbottom was honorable mention and senior Jase Graves earned the sportsmanship award.
The first team consists of conference player of the year senior Isaac Matti of Hayfield, senior Ethan Pack of Hayfield, seniors Hayden Niebuhr and Mason Schirmer of Maple River, junior Memphis James of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and senior Zale Bushlack of United South Central.
Joining Lee on the second team are junior Hudson Dillon of Bethlehem Academy, Zander Jacobson of Hayfield, senior Austin Erickson of Medford, junior Daxter Lee of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and senior Quinn Sabila of Randolph.
Lee was one of K-W's top scorers, but his impact was felt all over the floor rebounding, handling the ball, on defense and in a leadership role.
Joining Mason on the third team are junior Gabe Hein of Blooming Prairie, senior Tyson Cooreman of Randolph, freshman Pierce Petersohn of Triton and junior Jonathan Martinez and senior Nick Bushlack of United South Central.
Mason was also one of the top scorers for the Knights, who received balanced contributions throughout their rotation. He was one of K-W's top 3-point shooters and post players.
Joining Higginbottom as honorable mention are senior Trey Gaytan of Bethlehem Academy, sophomore Brady Kittelson of Blooming Prairie, freshman Daulton Bauer of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, junior Aaron Pawlitschek and senior Will Sellers of Maple River, junior Jayce Leonardo and seniors Gavin Brown and Talen Taylor of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Higginbottom provided K-W with athleticism, ability to drive to the basket and ball handling.
Graves is joined by fellow sportsmanship recipients senior Charlie King of Bethlehem Academy, junior Kolby Vigeland of Blooming Prairie, senior Jaden Gerhart of Hayfield, Ethan Born of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, senior Aidan Sindelir of Maple River, senior Landon Driscoll of Medford, senior Sawyer Prigge of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, senior Evan Bennerotte of Randolph, senior Max Oakland of Triton, senior Nathaniel Core of United South Central and senior Gabe Androli of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Graves was effective coming off the bench or in spot starts, providing shooting and ball handling for a K-W squad that finished second in the conference's East division.
Matti is the conference player of the year for the second straight year. He led Hayfield to an East division title at 14-2 and a 23-7 overall record. Matti was the Gopher's top scorer at 22.8 points per game in conference games. He scored a school record 50 points in a Jan. 24 home game against Blooming Prairie and had 2,170 career points to rank second in Hayfield history.
Matti was a five-year starter who finished with a school record 568 assists.
Final conference standings:
WEST
1. Maple River 15-0
2. United South Central 12-4
3. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7-9
4. Waterville-Elysian-Morristonw 3-12
5. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3-13
6. Medford 2-14
EAST
1. Hayfield 14-2
2. Kenyon-Wanamingo 12-4
3. Randolph 10-6
4. Bethlehem Academy 7-9
5. Triton 6-10
6. Blooming Prairie 4-12
Conference championship game: Maple River 73, Hayfield 70 (2OT)