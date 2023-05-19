...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Dakota and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le
Sueur Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties.
.Flooding continues along the Minnesota River and many of its
tributaries, especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the
Mississippi River. Crests will occur within the next few days with
dry conditions expected through late next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...From Saturday morning to Friday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1130 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.9 feet on 07/18/2016.
&&
Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue sophomore Lydia Flotterud earned girls co-medalist honors at the Gopher Conference Championships May 18 in Waseca. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Lydia Flotterud has been Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue girls golf's lone varsity competitor this season, but that's not the only reason she stands out.
The sophomore took medalist honors once again and for the first time in an 18-hole event after carding an 18-over-par score of 89 to win the Gopher Conference girls individual title.
Flotterud carded seven pars on the day, including on host course Waseca Lakeside Club's toughest handicap hole, the 312-yard par-4 third. She also made par on the second and third toughest holes, the 370-yard par-5 15th and the 405-yard par-5 second.
Flotterud won by one over Hayfield freshman Carly Bronson.
Flotterud had the second-lowest conference scoring average to make the top six to earn all-conference honors.
The girls individual leaderboard continued with New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva freshman Meela Budach (94), Hayfield junior Kristen Watson (95) and NRHEG senior Grace Wilkenson (96) in the top five.
The rest of the leaderboard was tight with United South Central sophomore Emma Heggen (97), Maple River senior Mackenzie Walters (97), Triton sophomore Tessa Tushaus (98), Maple River eighth-grader Rebecca Walters (99) and Hayfield senior Avery Towey (100) rounding out the top 10.
Hayfield won the team title with a 393. NRHEG was next at 417, followed by Blooming Prairie at 448 and USC at 482.
K-W eighth-grader Ayden Horsman took sixth place out of 39 boys golfers. He finished the season as an all-conference honorable mention performer.
Horsman had a consistent scorecard, making nine pars and no worse than double bogey on a hole. He made par on the course's three toughest handicap holes: the 394-yard par-4 third, the 458-yard par-5 15th and the 490-yard par-5 second.
Horsman was the only middle-schooler to finish better than a tie for 20th.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton junior Logan Thell won boys medalist honors with a 75 that featured three birdies. Next were USC junior Kadyn Neubauer (77), Hayfield senior Sam Tucker (79), USC junior Blake Bullerman (80) and JWP junior Steven Dimmel (81).
The top 10 continued with Triton freshman Riley Freiderich (84), Triton senior Jude Gosse (84), USC freshman Brennan Olson (85) and Blooming Prairie sophomore Braden Farr (86).
K-W/G eighth-grader Padraig Vizina tied for 30th with a 108. His card was highlighted by three pars, including two consecutive on the 269-yard par-4 11th (No. 10 handicap) and 294-yard par-4 12th (No. 14 handicap).
USC took home the boys team title with a 331. JWP was second at 340, followed by Triton (344), Blooming Prairie (372), Hayfield (375) and Maple River (406).
K-W/G returns to action to conclude its regular season schedule 4:30 p.m. May 23 at home at Kenyon Country Club for a nine-hole meet with Blooming Prairie, JWP and Triton.