The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue golf teams took to Riverside Town and Country Club in Blue Earth on May 16.
At the four-team event, the K-W/G girls were led by co-medalist sophomore Lydia Flotterud.
She carded a 14-over-par 50 to tie for the low round with Triton sophomore Tessa Tushaus.
It was a tight individual competition with the top eight girls finishing within six strokes. Hayfield freshman Carly Bronson took third with a 51 with the top five rounding out with Hayfield junior Kristen Watson (53) and Maple River senior Mackenzie Walters (54).
Hayfield girls won the team competition with a 215, beating the only other qualifying team, Maple River, at 270.
The K-W/G boys were paced by eighth-grader Ayden Horsman, who tied for 10th place out of 19 with a 46. He made par on the 486-yard par-5 third and on the 161-yard par-3 seventh.
Eighth-grader Coltin Clingingsmith finished in 14th with a 54 and eighth-grader Padraig Vizina tied for 16th with a 56.
Triton's Zack Bodenstab won the boys competition by four with a 38.
Bodenstab led the Cobras to a team victory with a 168, edging Hayfield at 171. Maple River was third at 219 and K-W/G did not qualify.
K-W/G returns to action for the Gopher Conference championships 10 a.m. May 18 at Waseca Lakeside Club.