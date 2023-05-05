Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue golfers are playing about as much golf as a touring professional.
The K-W/G contingent teed it up for the fourth time this week at a May 5 meet hosted by United South Central at Oak View Golf Club in Alden.
Leading the way was sophomore Lydia Flotterud, who tied for fourth place out of 14 girls. Her nine-hole score of 15-over-par 51 trailed only USC sophomore Emma Heggen (46), Maple River senior Mackenzie Walters (49) and Maple River eighth-grader Rebecca Walters (50).
Tying with Flotterud were Blooming Prairie freshmen Aubrey Alwes and Ella Farr. They were six shots clear of seventh place.
Four individual scores are needed for the team competition. Blooming Prairie won with a 218. Maple River was second at 225 and USC third at 246.
The K-W/G boys were also led by a tied fourth-place finish. Eighth-grader Ayden Horsman posted an 8-over 44 to finish on the top half of a 19-player leaderboard.
Horsman made par on both of the par-5s on the course's front nine, which measure 484 and 487 yards. He also parred the 412-yard par-4 second hole.
Eighth-grader Padraig Vizina took 12th place with a 50. His scorecard was highlighted by a par on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole.
USC junior Kadyn Neubauer won the boys individual chase with a 41, beating freshman teammate Brennan Olson and Blooming Prairie junior Colby Johnson by two.
USC had two golfers tied with Horsman, junior Brennan Anderson and senior Jorge Martinez.
The host Rebels took the boys team title with a 172. Blooming Prairie was next at 185 and Maple River third at 203.
K-W/G is next set to play at home for the first time this season 4:30 p.m. May 12 for a nine-hole meet at Kenyon Country Club. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Maple River and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva are also scheduled to attend.