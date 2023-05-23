For the second consecutive playoff game, Kenyon-Wanamingo pitcher Josie Flom took a perfect game deep into the contest, and held each team to one hit.
The junior recorded two hits of her own in a 13-0 win against Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons May 22 in the opener of the MSHSL Class 1A, Section 1 tournament. The next day, Flom had just one hit, but it was a big one.
It was one of just two hits the Knights mustered against freshman phenom Mariah Anderson. Flom's drive over the fence for a solo home run in the fourth inning broke Anderson's no-hitter and proved to be the game-winner in a 1-0 victory for Subsection West No. 2 seed K-W (9-9) against No. 3 seed United South Central (13-6) in Wanamingo.
Flom retired A-C/G-E in order through 3 2/3 innings and was one out away from perfection against USC.
An infield single on a 2-1 count with two outs in the top of the seventh inning by senior left fielder Molly Wegner ended up as the Rebels' only base runner. K-W senior second baseman Lydia Schaefer made a nice play on the ball diving to her right and firing an accurate throw to first base that nearly got the runner in time.
Wegner's pinch runner senior Allyson Stenzel was stranded at first base as Flom got a swinging strikeout to end the game.
That was Flom's 14th strikeout against the Rebels and 26th in the last 12 innings.
The game played out similarly to when the two Gopher Conference rivals met in the regular season when K-W won 2-1 at home on May 2.
"We knew today it would be a really tough game. It’d be a pitchers duel," K-W head coach Carrie Anderson said. "That’s what it was the last time. They’re a strong team. They work hard and we worked harder. It was really fun to see."
Flom struck out the first six batters she faced. USC junior Riley Getchell led off the third with a liner up the middle that deflected off flom to senior third baseman Emma Paulson. Paulson quickly fired the throw in time to first base in one of the key defensive plays of the game.
Flom also cleanly fielded a bunt for the second out of the fourth inning.
For the last out in the sixth, Flom recorded a swinging strikeout. The ball got to the fence with senior catcher Nevaeh Greseth hurrying to her right to get the ball and fire down to first base in time.
Senior first baseman Sidney Majerus lined a ball off Anderson's leg that caromed into left field for a two-out single in the sixth inning for K-W's second hit. After a brief meeting with her coach and the umpires, Anderson threw a few warmup pitches and remained in the game uninjured.
She got Flom out on a deep flyout to left field.
Majerus also put K-W's first ball in play in the fourth inning in the at-bat before Flom's home run.
Sophomore shortstop Allina Mendoza was the only other K-W player to reach base with a walk with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. She also stole a base.
K-W seniors Nevaeh Greseth, Majerus, Sophia Poquette, Emma Paulson and Schaefer went out in style in their final home game as the remainder of the postseason moves to neutral sites.
"Very fun and very cool to see," Anderson said of the winning send-off. "It’s hard, it’s the seniors’ last game on this field, but we get to keep playing, so we’re going to celebrate that."
The Knights advance in the winners' bracket to play No. 1 seed Bethlehem Academy (17-1) 5:30 p.m. May 25 at Todd Park in Austin. That winner advances to play 5 p.m. June 1 at Todd Park North.
The BA Cardinals advanced with a 1-0 win vs. No. 4 seed Hayfield (8-10).
BA is ranked No. 8 in the May 17 Class 1A state coaches poll. The Cardinals' only loss was to Gopher Conference champion and 1A-No. 1 Randolph.
Since the loss on April 27, BA has reeled off nine straight wins. Three have come by double digits and three via shutout.
BA swept K-W with a 10-2 win April 10 in Wanamingo and 6-2 April 18 in Faribault with the latter counting as a non-conference game.
The Cardinals are led by senior Kate Trump, a six-year varsity contributer who has been the team's main pitcher in recent years.
The K-W vs. BA loser will play 7 p.m. May 25 at Todd Park against the 5:30 p.m. winner between No. 4 seed Hayfield and USC. The 7 p.m. winner advances to play 5 p.m. May 30 with that winner playing again at 7 p.m.
K-W lost 6-3 May 11 at Hayfield.
The 7 p.m. May 30 winner advances to play June 1.
In the East subsection, No. 3 seed Wabasha-Kellogg upset No. 2 Houston 15-10 and No. 4 Goodhue took down No. 1 Southland.
Goodhue and Wabasha-Kellogg meet in the winner's bracket and Southland and Houston meet in an elimination game May 25 in Rushford.
K-W has not faced any of the four remaining East teams.