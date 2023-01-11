It took no great stroke of luck. No otherworldly hot shooting night from beyond the 3-point arc.
Through connectivity on defense and timely offensive outbursts by a pair of seniors, Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball pulled off a 59-58 upset of two-time defending state champion and fourth-ranked Hayfield Tuesday in Kenyon.
Alex Lee had two points and AJ Higginbottom had four in the first half. Both took over late in the game when their team needed them most. Lee and Higginbottom poured in pivotal basket after pivotal basket to score 16 and 15, respectively, in the second half.
The Knights (9-3, 6-1 Gopher) held a narrow lead for a majority of the game, but the hay was not in the barn against Hayfield (8-3, 4-1 Gopher) until a last-second deep 3-point attempt by Isaac Matti, who had a game high 23 points, clanked off the iron.
It was a rewarding feeling for Higginbottom, who helped lead the charge for the team's first victory over a ranked opponent in three tries this season.
"Coming off a great win," Higginbottom said with a gleam. "Number one team in our section, two-time defending state championship. Feels great."
Hayfield, which entered the night at No. 4 in the Minnesota Basketball News Jan. 4 Class 1A top-20 rankings, scored the first four and last four points of a first half otherwise controlled by K-W.
Junior Colton Steberg was the early catalyst for the Knights, sinking three 3-pointers for 11 first half points. He finished with 16.
The Knights led by as much as six in the first half, 23-17, and settled for a 23-21 halftime advantage.
The Vikings were limited to one of their poorer offensive halves in recent memory. Matti had a hard-earned 11 points and was one of only three Hayfield players to score in the opening 18 minutes.
Hayfield had a size advantage in the post with 6-foot-4 junior center Zander Jacobson. He picked up a couple fouls in the opening 10 minutes and was thwarted by pesky double teams sent his way that limited him to five points.
Higginbottom looked like a man with a purpose to start the second half. He scored the Knights' first six points and grew more effective as the game wore on. He was able to attack off the dribble, in the post or by pulling up for a jump shot.
The Vikings had the response and looked to get Jacobson more involved after halftime. He had six of Hayfield's first eight points of the half en route to 15 points total.
Both teams continued to trade jabs.
A 6-0 Hayfield run gave it a 33-31 lead, prompting a K-W timeout with 13:37 left.
The Vikings led by as much as four, 39-35, before a basket by Higginbottom put the Knights back up 42-41.
"Just keep coming down making good buckets, trading buckets, because they were getting some good ones at the end, too," Higginbottom said of closing out the game. "Just come down, get a hand on the shot, rebound hard and play good defense."
Back and forth the teams continued with Hayfield taking its last lead at 53-52 on Jacobson layup.
Lee was similar to Higginbottom in attacking the basket or pulling up to hit a mid-range shot.
He put K-W back up 54-53 with just over three minutes left on a tough left-handed layup.
Matti hit one of two free throws at 3:08 to re-tie it.
After an empty K-W offensive possession, aggressive defense by the Knights forced a jump ball going to the Vikings. Higginbottom then came up with a steal and was fouled on a transition layup.
He hit one of two free throws. The second one was a miss corralled by K-W. The ball ended up back in Higginbottom's hands where he was fouled.
He sunk both free throws this time to make it a 57-54 lead with 2:08 to go.
A slick backdoor cut by the reigning Gopher Conference player of the year Matti cut the deficit to one at 1:54.
Lee responded with a foul-line jumper at 1:36 to go back up three, 59-56.
Ethan Pack was fouled on a shot on the next possession. He sunk both free throws to reach 1,000 career points. The game was briefly stopped to honor his achievement.
He could hardly soak in the moment with a tense game in the balance.
A lack of scoring in the final 1:23 did not equate to a lack of intrigue.
K-W burned some clock before calling timeout at 1:09.
After narrowly avoiding a five-second violation on the inbounds pass, K-W missed a shot that went out of bounds off Hayfield.
The Vikings later committed their sixth team foul of the half on the floor with 46.1 on the clock. Lee's ensuing drive to the basket missed the mark.
On the other end, Matti's reverse layup attempt missed. Jacobson got his hands on the rebound but had the ball stripped away by Cal Luebke.
Luebke recovered the ball and missed the front end of one-and-one free throws at 0:17. Hayfield got the rebound with Matti coming down and missing a contested layup.
A scrum for the rebound ended in a jump ball that went K-W's way with 7.7 seconds left.
Steberg was fouled with 6.5 left and missed the first one-and-one free throw.
Hayfield got the rebound and called timeout with 5.4 left. The Vikings advanced the ball past half court and called their final timeout at 4.7.
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack drew up a lob pass into an open Jacobson in the lane. It sailed over his arms out of bounds to give K-W the ball off the turnover.
Timeout K-W.
The inbounds pass went to Leem who was quickly fouled with 3.7 seconds left. His one-and-one free throw missed. Jacobson rebounded and shoveled it to Matti, who got off a clean look at a game-winner about six feet behind the 3-point arc.
"You’d like to make a few more free throws at the end," K-W coach Brent Lurken said, "but our guys stayed very level-headed, didn’t let it affect them and kept playing good defense."
K-W is 6-1 in conference and a game up on Hayfield at 4-1 for the East division lead. Randolph and Triton are next at 3-2.
The win also has playoff seeding ramifications for the pair of Class 1A, Section 1 teams. K-W and Hayfield meet again Feb. 7 in Hayfield and perhaps again in a do-or-die scenario come March.
"That was a fun section playoff type basketball game. We’re very proud of how hard the boys played defense and played together. This team’s been a lot of fun this year having five new faces out there and get out of here with a big win over the two-time defending state champion."
K-W has a case to make to enter the top 20 when the new rankings come out Jan 11.
Two of the Knights' losses are by single digits to Class 2A teams. One was to top-five ranked Maple River and the other to a then-unbeaten Waseca. The third was to 1A No. 7 Goodhue.
Six of K-W's wins have come by double digits and another was by eight points.
And the Knights are doing it as a team. While Steberg, Higginbottom and Lee shared the spotlight on Thursday, others like Zach Mason and his 3-point prowess have carried the day in past games.
Players like Luebke don't always stuff the score sheet, but he's content to do the dirty work of setting screens and rebounding. Luebke added a 3-pointer for good measure that forced a Hayfield timeout in the first half.
Even the K-W bench was as vocal as it's been all season. They coaxed on teammates on the defensive end and celebrated made shots on offense with exuberance.
The Knights don't care who makes a shot, as long as it's a player in red.
"That’s probably the most fun thing about coaching this team is they play together so well," Lurken said. "They look to attack and if they get double teamed or the help comes, they’re so willing to dish off to other teammates and that makes them tough to defend."
K-W will look to make it two wins in a row when another section opponent, the Southland Rebels (4-4), comes to town 7:15 p.m. Thursday.