FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Kenyon Wanamingo football By BEN CAMP ben.camp@apgsomn.com Ben Camp Sports Reporter Author email Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenyon-Wanamingo quarterback Will Van Epps. (File Photo/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com COACHESHead coach: Jake Wieme, eighth year.Assistant coaches: Randy Hockinson, 30th year, Rich Kincaid, 20th year and Brent Lurken, eighth year. Kenyon-Wanamingo's Trent Foss (File Photo/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com KEY PLAYERSWill VanEpps – jr. QB - One year experience at quarterback. Looking for him to be the leader on OffenseDillon Bartel – jr. RBTrent Foss – jr. RBColton Steberg – jr. WRAlex lee – sr. WRCal Luebke – sr. RBKEEP YOUR EYE ON We will be a young team with lots of players getting their first varsity experience this season. Some young up and comers will be Tanner Hedeen and Owen Craig.2021-22 RECAP 3-6 in district and lost in first round of playoffs.2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK With lots of new players filling positions we are still hoping to be a competitive team, hopefully finishing above .500 in the district.BY THE NUMBERSWe have a low senior number of seniors this year. 9-12 we have about 45 players, which is also down from other years. Five seniors. Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coach Conference Athlete Sport Head Coach Eye Robin Hibscher-jv Conference Team Player Rb American Football Brent Lurken Dillon Bartel Randy Hockinson Ben Camp Sports Reporter Author email Load comments Trending Now K-W grad killed in two-vehicle accident Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools welcomes new staff for 2022-23 Scenes of Rose Fest Kenyon-Wanamingo athletes gear up for fall sport season Farmers drill down on grain bin safety Upcoming Events Sep 1 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Sep 2 VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle Fri, Sep 2, 2022 Sep 3 Wednesday Wear Sat, Sep 3, 2022 Sep 6 Burger Basket Night Tue, Sep 6, 2022 Sep 7 Wednesday Wear Wed, Sep 7, 2022 Submit an Event