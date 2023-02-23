Reaching the milestone wasn't going to make or break the lasting impact Tessa Erlandson had on the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team over the last few years, but the senior guard got there just in the nick of time.
Erlandson joined brother and 2021 K-W grad, Tate, in the career 1,000-point club. She entered the night at 997. Her made basket while fouled with 10 minutes, 24 seconds to go in the first half pushed her from 999 to 1,001 during the first half of Thursday's Class 1A, Section 1 opener in Kenyon against Bethlehem Academy.
K-W coach Jake Wieme took a timeout with 4:29 to go in the first half after an Erlandson layup right after she picked off a pass by way of her full-court pressure.
Erlandson looked to both ends of the home bleachers to see signs celebrating her achievement. She embraced mom and assistant coach, Tracy, and was greeted by teammates and coaches.
Unfortunately for the Knights, Erlandson's achievement was a silver lining in a 47-44 loss in the Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs to the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals.
No. 7 seed K-W (11-13) led 42-26 in the second half before No. 10 BA (10-13) mounted a 20-0 run to help pull out a stunning victory.
In the first half, sophomore guard Anna Cohen got the game's scoring underway with a 3-pointer for BA.
That was the only time K-W trailed in the half as the Knights responded six straight points.
K-W's full-court defenive pressure gave BA trouble. The Cardinals committed double-digit turnovers in the opening 18 minutes. The Knights were also effective on the defensive glass.
Cohen was the only source of offense for the Cardinals early on, scoring all eight of their points over the first 11:15 of game time.
Meanwhile, six different K-W players scored in the first six minutes.
K-W ended the half on a 12-5 run to lead 28-18 at the break.
Neither team scored in the first two minutes of the second half.
After surrendering the first basket and later letting the Cardinals within seven, the Knights got back on the aggressive.
K-W built its biggest lead of the game at 42-26 with 9:34 remaining after Erlandson converted her third and-one opportunity of the night.
From that point on, BA slowly chipped away and forced K-W to settle for jump shots.
The Cardinals also capitalized on missed free throws, which opened the door for the comeback.
Cohen kept BA in the game with 10 of her team-high 17 points, while senior forward Lindsay Hanson surged late.
Hanson scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half and hit key shots and free throws in the closing minutes.
BA pulled within a posssesion with under four minutes remaining.
A 2-point basket by Cohen pulled the Cardinals within one down 42-41 with 1:40 to go.
BA took its first lead since 3-2 when senior guard Reagan Kangas hit a contested three with 35 seconds left for her only points of the night.
K-W got a good look at a layup on the other end that bounced off the rim.
BA secured the rebound and Hanson hit both one-and-one free throws with 18.8 seconds on the clock.
K-W called timeout at 14.8 On its possession, Ivette Mendoza was fouled making a pass that went out of bounds.
The Knights were shooting double bonus and Mendoza made both free throws at 12.8.
Hanson was fouled with 7.5 seconds again shooting one-and-one bonus free throws. She made the first and missed the second one, which was rebounded by BA senior forward Brooke Johnson.
The ball ended up in senior forward Kate Trump's hands. With 3.9 seconds left, she was fouled and missed the front end of one-and-one free throws.
K-W secured the rebound with 2.7 left
Needing to travel three-quarters of the court, K-W successfully inbounded the ball but was whistled for an over-and-back violation that kept them from getting off a potential game-tying look.
Erlandson finished with a game-high 18 points to finish at 1,015 career points.
BA won two of three matchups vs. K-W this season between the two Gopher Conference, East division rivals.
BA advances to the quarterfinals 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in Rochester against No. 2 Grand Meadow, which is ranked No. 7 in the Feb. 22 Class 1A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News.
The other first-round section games on K-W's side of the bracket are scheduled for Friday pitting No. 14 Mabel-Canton at No. 3 Randolph and No. 11 Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at No. 6 Rushford-Peterson.
On the opposite side of the bracket, No. 5 Kingsland downed No. 12 Spring Grove 64-46 on Thursday. No. 4 Lanesboro will host No. 13 Southland on Friday.