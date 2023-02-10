It would’ve been tough to draw up a better way for Julia Patterson to go out on senior night.
As the clock ticked away on Kenyon-Wanamingo’s victory over Medford, the Knights looked to get one more shot off before the buzzer sounded. With time running out, the ball frantically found its way into Patterson’s hands.
Without any time to think by the time it arrived at her hip, Patterson cooly sank the mid-range jump shot. Her first points of the season capped a 45-23 K-W win Friday in Kenyon.
Tessa Erlandson, Nevaeh Greseth and Josi Quam were honored along with Patterson in the seniors' last regular season home game. K-W projects to play one more time at home in its first section playoff game later this month.
“Julia Patterson, I know she hasn’t played as much as she’d like, but she hasn’t complained,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said. “She comes to work every day. She broke her hand last year the first day of practice. So that’s one of those things that didn’t go her way. But they’ve been wonderful people to have. We’re definitely going to miss them from a leadership standpoint and basketball standpoint.”
Erlandson was the team’s leading scorer this season. She scored all of her team-high 11 points in the first half to help K-W lead 23-7 at the break.
Erlandson is the team’s go-to when the Knights need a bucket. She is steadfast in not forcing the issue, taking shots within the flow of the offense and getting others involved often.
“Tessa can score the ball pretty much all the time,” Quam said. “She can handle the ball well. She’s the base of our team.”
Quam is a good athlete who can spearhead the press or step out to hit a shot. She canned a corner three in the second half.
“Jo, she’s always working her butt off,” Erlandson said. “She’s always going back and forth (on defense) and shooting when she can.”
Greseth has come into her own offensively in recent games. She had eight points on four made baskets Friday. Her teammates know her impact is felt whether or not she’s prominent on the score sheet.
At 5-foot-7, Greseth is rarely the tallest girl on the floor, let alone her own team. Yet, she’s entrusted to patrol the paint and crash the glass.
“Nevaeh’s really good at rebounding and pushing on the girls down there,” Patterson said.
Wieme is proud of the senior quintet that has helped the program win double-digit games each of the last two seasons. No contribution goes unappreciated.
“The four girls as players and as people, I couldn’t ask for better,” WIeme said. “Always a great attitude, always come in and work hard. Lot of fun to be around. They’ve been a big part of our team for several years. Two of them started as sophomores and they played a lot as a sophomore.”
A lid was on the basket for both K-W and Medford early on. The first score came 1 minute, 58 seconds into the game on a Medford free throw.
Neither team hit a field goal until Rachel Ryan’s 2-point jump shot went through at the 13:20 mark of the 18-minute half. Medford’s first field goal came on an Andrea Bock make at 12:18.
That gave the Tigers their last lead at 3-2. Greseth made a basket on the next possession on the assist from Erlandson as K-W slowly began to add to its lead.
Medford was held under its season average of 32 points per game. K-W set a new season low for fewest points allowed in a game this season, beating its previous mark set in a 64-32 win vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli on Dec. 29.
K-W completed the season sweep of Medford. The Knights won the first meeting, which counted toward the Gopher Conference standings, 65-34 Jan. 16 in Kenyon. Friday’s game did not count toward the standings as only one game is counted in cross-divisional games.
K-W is in the East division and Medford is in the West.
The Knights improved to 11-10 overall, 6-4 at home and 4-5 against Class 2A opponents. The Tigers dropped to 2-20.
K-W’s last two games of the regular season are on the road. It starts 7:15 p.m. Monday at Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Cougars are 9-14 and on a five-game losing streak heading into a game Saturday at La Crescent-Hokah.
Class 2A Z-M is 3-12 and in eighth place out of nine teams in K-W’s previous conference, the Hiawatha Valley League.