The Kenyon-Wanamingo football team suffered a road loss to state-ranked Fillmore Central on Friday, but the Knights still have their eyes on a prize they hope awaits in a couple weeks.
Two 3-3 football teams with near-identical resumes through six games in the season will square off 7 p.m. Thursday when K-W travels to Section 1A and Mid Southeast Blue subdistrict rival Randolph for a game ripe with playoff implications.
Both teams are desperate to snap two-game losing streaks.
“I think it came down to this game last year, too, for us in the fact that I think the winning team is going to get the four seed and be the home team in the playoff game,” K-W head coach Jake Wieme said.
He’s correct.
Last year in Week 7 K-W entered with a 2-4 record and Randolph was 3-3. Randolph won 50-29 in Kenyon. That helped the Rockets get the No. 4 seed out of eight teams in the section and dropped the Knights to No. 5.
K-W played a better game the second time around on the road, but Randolph emerged with a 36-32 win and came within a touchdown of Rushford-Peterson in the semifinals.
“Randolph likes to throw quite a bit as well,” Wieme said. “Sometimes we play the pass well, sometimes we make those mistakes.”
Randolph features the No. 21 ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Tyson Cooreman. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete is committed to the University of Northern Iowa. Also per 247Sports, he’s a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 244 athlete in the country.
Cooreman often lines up at tight end and outside linebacker and is a two-time all-district performer. In four games on offense recorded at MNFootballHub.com, he’s got 10 receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns. JJ Root leads with 14 receptions for 314 yards.
Based on five games recorded, Charles Gustafson leads with 527 rushing yards at 10.1 yards per carry.
In five games recorded on defense, Cooreman has 14 total tackles. Ruben Kriesel is the Rockets’ leading tackler with 34.
K-W and Randolph have played the same teams on their schedules with exception to K-W playing New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (0-6) and Randolph playing Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (1-5) in Week 1. Randolph has yet to play Hayfield (2-4) and K-W has yet to play Wabasha-Kellogg (0-6).
It’s hard to find much separation in how the two teams have handled common opponents. Against Winona Cotter (1-6), K-W won 46-0 and Randolph 52-0, both on the road. Against Bethlehem Academy (4-2), K-W lost 28-14 and Randolph lost 28-27, both at home. Against Rushford-Peterson (5-1), K-W lost 19-14 at home and Randolph lost 36-28 in overtime. Against Fillmore Central (6-0), K-W lost 41-8 on the road and Randolph lost 29-8 at home.
“On paper, you compare it to other scores and other teams, it’s a toss-up. It’s a home game for them, but I really like what we’ve got,” Wieme said. “Offensively, we ran the ball really well. We threw the ball really well. We have a good combination, a good balanced attack. Our defense in general has been very good. Take out a couple plays in that BA game and it’s very good.”
The analytics slightly tilt K-W’s way as the Knights are ranked No. 31 out of 62 teams in the Class A QRF rankings by Minnesota-Scores.net, just ahead of the No. 34 Rockets.
The Section 1A standings accompanied by QRF Class A ranking and record in parentheses are 1. Fillmore Central (6-0), 12. Rushford-Peterson (5-1), 23. Bethlehem Academy (4-2), 31. Kenyon-Wanamingo (3-3), 34. Randolph (3-3), 43. Hayfield (2-4), 44. Kingsland (3-3), 62. Wabasha-Kellogg (0-6).
KNIGHTS FALL TO FALCONS FLYING HIGH
The Fillmore Central Falcons are a team on a mission. They’re the defending subdistrict and section champions, No. 1 in the QRF rankings and No. 5 in the Oct. 5 Associated Press Class A poll.
Fillmore Central has won every game by 14 or more points and by an average of 38. The Knights kept it a little closer in this road matchup, but they weren’t able to get off to the fast start needed to pull off the upset in a 41-8 loss in Harmony. That’s about an 85-mile drive southeast from Kenyon.
The Falcons beat the next best team in the section and subdistrict, Rushford-Peterson, by 20.
The Knights are eager to have another matchup to look forward to in just six days’ time. It will be a good dry run for a relatively inexperienced team to experience a big moment.
“It’s not fun that the season’s coming to an end, but I always get excited when the playoffs ramp up. This is a good atmosphere, a good game for us to get ready for that playoff atmosphere and playoff experience. It’s not a one-and-done, but it’s a game with a prize on the end of it.”