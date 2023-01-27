Stay confident in your game plan and in your teammates, and good things will follow.
That's what Kenyon-Wanamingo (10-7, 6-5 Gopher East) stuck to down the stretch. It payed off in a 53-49 home win Friday over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (7-10, 2-7 Gopher West).
"Don’t panic. Take control of the ball. We know what to do," senior guard Tessa Erlandson said. "If we have control, we have control. Have confidence."
After the K-W Knights led by as much as six points with under six minutes to go, the JWP Bulldogs clawed back to take a 47-46 lead with 2:30 seconds remaining.
With no shot clock in use for this game, JWP got a defensive stop and methodically burned over a minute off the game clock.
Eventually, K-W fouled JWP, which was in the double bonus, at the 1:15 mark. The Knights were bailed out by a pair of missed free throws, but could not make it pay with a missed shot in the lane on the other end.
JWP junior guard Alexis Dahlberg was fouled with a minute left. She hit the second of two free throws to push the lead to 48-46.
When her team needed her most, Erlandson drove to the basket for a layup. She was fouled on the make with 46.7 seconds left and made the free throw to swing the momentum, and the lead, back in the Knights favor.
The Bulldogs didn't flinch. Freshman guard Katelyn Olson played beyond her years to lead all scorers with 23 points. Her last one came on her first of two free throw attempts as she was fouled on a driving layup with 18.2 seconds left to go.
The second missed, and K-W raced down court. Junior forward Ivette Mendoza cut through the lane to make what proved to be the game-winning layup with 7.5 seconds remaining on the assist from sophomore guard Carmen Nerison.
The game was far from over at 51-49 as JWP head coach Jeff Kuball called timeout. The Bulldogs looked to beat the Knights with a full-court pass, but a miscommunication allowed junior forward Josie Flom to corral the deep ball.
Flom was fouled but K-W was not in the bonus. It called timeout and inbounded safely to one of its best free throw shooters in Erlandson, who was fouled with 3.2 to go for JWP's seventh team foul to enter K-W into the bonus. Shooting one-and-one, she coolly made both free throws to ice the game.
Despite an 8-0 JWP run that flipped a 46-40 lead into a 48-46 deficit, K-W kept its composure to make enough plays to outlast an opponent that matched up similarly on paper.
"It’s a sign of a team that believes in themselves. It’s a good team when you don’t panic. When it comes down to the end, you still have a chance," Wieme said. "We were glad to see them do that. We did some nice things."
Starting halves strong
K-W looked poised early on to run away with its third consecutive win and fifth in the last six games. Achieving that feat proved to be hard earned.
The Knights opened the game with a 9-2 burst. Their full-court press was causing havoc. It didn't take long for JWP to counter with an 11-0 run.
Olson and sophomore forward Presley James were catalysts. They combined to score the team's first 13 points of the night, 20 of 23 in the first half and 35 of 49 overall.
The Bulldogs feature just one senior on the roster, guard Faith Olson, who had three points.
JWP's defense also intensified. The Bulldogs deployed a box-and-one with four players in a zone and the other player dedicated to stopping Erlandson.
K-W coach Jake Wieme wasn't caught off guard, but it took his team some time within the game to crack the code against a rarely seen defense.
He noticed JWP employed a similar strategy against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva's Sidney Schultz three nights prior. Schultz and the Panthers won 70-50.
"She’s just been so steady for us and she does so many things offensively just getting the ball down to it," Wieme said of Erlandson. "It takes you out of your element when you’re not used to (a box-and-one). Luckily, we were aware and we practiced it a little bit, but it’s a hard thing to practice because you just can’t duplicate that intensity."
Erlandson shook loose to make a pair of threes for six points in the first half. She didn't force any shots and looked to get others involved. All five starters made a field goal in the first half and six scored.
Erlandson ended with a team-high 16 points on 5-for-11 (45.4%) shooting from the field, including 3-for-8 (37.5%) from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 on free throws.
K-W closed the first half strong to lead 24-23 at halftime.
The two opponents see-sawed with the lead the entire second half with JWP leading by as much as four.
"Have confidence in the team whether we‘re down or not," Mendoza said of the key to the win. "We’re a team and we all work together pushing each other."
Mendoza finished with seven points.
K-W has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 58 points in a game this season. The streak extends 23 games back to 2021-22. The Knights have held 39 straight opponents under 60.
JWP entered Friday scoring over 53 per game.
Offensively, Wieme has ben pleased to see contributions throughout his main seven-player rotation.
"I think the last couple games we’ve had several girls putting up numbers for us. Today, we had Josie Flom and Tess in double digits. Last week vs. (Waterville-Elysian-Morristown) we had Rachel (Ryan), we had Tess and Ivette in double digits. "Nevaeh did such a nice job rebounding and setting those nice big screens and cleaning up things. It all goes together. It’s not just the one, and that’s what’s great about team sports. It takes the whole thing."
K-W will look to extend its season-long win streak to four games when it travels to Blooming Prairie 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. It's the second meeting of the two Gopher Conference, East division squads.
The Awesome Blossoms took the first meeting 40-21 Jan. 6 in Kenyon. They own a 6-7 overall record and 5-5 conference record entering a Saturday non-conference game against Winona Cotter.