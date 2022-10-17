The Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield boys soccer team's 2022 season came to a close on Oct. 10.
The Cobras dropped 7-0 at Cannon Falls in the Section 2, Class A play-in game.
T/K-W/H finishes with an 0-14-0 record.
The co-op girls team did not have to play in a play-in game, but its season came to a close in the Section 2A quarterfinals with an 8-0 loss at top seed Rochester Lourdes.
T/K-W/H finishes with a 1-11-0 record.
