Brackets have been released for the Minnesota State High School League state individual wrestling tournament March 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Four Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestlers qualified for the tournament.
Freshman Ryan LaCanne (25-9) will represent K-W in the 106-pound weight class by virtue of his runner up finish in Section 1. In his state tournament debut, LaCanne will take on the top seed in the 16-wrestler bracket, Osakis sophomore Reggie George (39-1).
George is ranked No. 2 at 106 in Class 1A in The Guillotine's Feb. 23 rankings. Javier Berg, the Section 1 champion from Chatfield, is ranked No. 1 and drew the No. 2 seed on the opposite side of the bracket.
George was the Section 8 champion and was a state entrant at 106 pounds in 2022.
Next to LaCanne/George on the bracket are Miklo Hernandez (26-4), the Section 3 runner up from Pipestone and Cash Osteman (32-8), the Section 8 runner up from Frazee.
Hernandez is ranked No. 9 by The Guillotine.
K-W's next representative is junior Gavin Johnson (28-7) at 138. Also making his state debut, he will face sophomore Zach Thompson (38-7), the Section 8 champion from Fosston/Bagley.
Thompson is ranked No. 4 by The Guillotine.
Next to Johnson/Thompson on the bracket are junior Solomon Wales (35-11), the Section 6 champion from West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville. He is ranked No. 6 by The Guillotine and will face freshman Simon Brockman (29-9), the Section 7 runner up from Holdingford.
K-W's lone return state entrant is senior Jaedin Johnson (37-4) at 170. He is the Section 1 champion taking on sophomore Brody Nachbor (34-12), the Section 6 runner up from Border West, a co-op team from Clinton, Graceville, Wheaton and Herman.
Johnson is ranked No. 7 by The Guillotine. He went 1-2 competing at 170 at the 2022 state tournament.
Next to Johnson/Nachbor on the bracket are senior Dylan Withers (35-4), the Section 3 champion from Jackson County Centrral, vs. Caden Guggisberg (25-20), the Section 4 runner up from Kimball Area. Withers is ranked No. 5 by The Guillotine.
The tournament is single elimination for first and second place with wrestlebacks to join the podium for third through sixth place finishes.
K-W's fourth entrant is junior Will Van Epps (34-4), the Section 1 champion at 220. He will face senior Caleb Vancura (40-3), the Section 3 champion from Jackson County Central.
Vancura finished fourth at state at 182 pounds in 2022. He is committed to wrestle at Augsburg University and is currently ranked No. 2 by The Guillotine. Van Epps is No. 9.
Next to Van Epps/Vancura on the bracket are junior Will Rustan (28-14), the Section 6 champion from West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, vs. senior Landen Halvorson, the Section 7 runner up from Ogilvie. Both are unranked.
The individual tournament begins at 9 a.m. on March 3 with the first round for Class 2A followed by 3A then 1A.
The session goes until 3 p.m.
The next session is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the championship quarterfinals and wrestlebacks for 2A, 3A then 1A.
On March 4, the day's first session is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. featuring all classes individual consolation quarterfinals followed by all classes individual championship semifinals then all classes individual consolation semifinals.
The final session is 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning with all classes third- and fifth-place matches and followed by all classes individual championships.
All times except for start times are approximate with wrestling continuous through each session.
For tickets, daily passes can be purchased at the venue for $32 for adults and $20 for students. Individual session passes are $17 for adults and $11 for students and must be purchased online at MSHSL.org/tickets.
The tournament in entirety will be streamed through Neighborhood Sports Network. The service costs $9.99 for a monthly subscription or $24.99 annualy.