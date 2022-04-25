Kenyon-Wanamingo-Goodhue boys golf team played in a four-team match at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday afternoon.

United South Central came in first with a score of 158. JWP was second with a 163, and KWG took third with a 200. Maple River was fourth with an incomplete score.

Soren Kyllo led KWG with a 42, followed by Ayden Horsman’s 51. Trent Foss had a 52, Will Opsahl a 55, and Carson Roschen a 60. The four lowest scores are used to decide the team score.

With a young team this year, Coach Jake Wieme has set a goal of 200 team strokes for each meet.

Kevin Anderson is a guest columnist for The Kenyon Leader.

