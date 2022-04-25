Boys golf takes 4th in JWP match By KEVIN ANDERSON Guest writer Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenyon-Wanamingo-Goodhue boys golf team played in a four-team match at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday afternoon.United South Central came in first with a score of 158. JWP was second with a 163, and KWG took third with a 200. Maple River was fourth with an incomplete score.Soren Kyllo led KWG with a 42, followed by Ayden Horsman’s 51. Trent Foss had a 52, Will Opsahl a 55, and Carson Roschen a 60. The four lowest scores are used to decide the team score.With a young team this year, Coach Jake Wieme has set a goal of 200 team strokes for each meet. Kevin Anderson is a guest columnist for The Kenyon Leader. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team K-w-g Sport Jwp Jake Wieme Sixty Trent Foss Carson Roschen Will Opsahl Boys Kwg Golf Soren Kyllo Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now Harold Peter Remold Jane M. Froehlich Mattson Family Farm among sesquicentennial farm recipients Hwy. 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls construction begins April 21, expect traffic delays Thomas R. Gard Upcoming Events Apr 26 Burger Basket Night Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Apr 27 Storytime Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Wednesday Wear Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Overcomers Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Wing Night Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Submit an Event