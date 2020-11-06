The past week has been a whirlwind for the Kenyon-Wanamingo football program.
After winning 37-0 at Randolph on Oct. 30 for its third straight victory, K-W was forced to scramble and find a new opponent for its game Friday, Nov. 6, when its original foe, Blooming Prairie, was forced to drop out with issues stemming from COVID-19.
After quickly scheduling Zumbrotta-Mazeppa as a replacement for Friday, the Knights learned the Cougars were also forced to shut down team activities due to COVID-19. Then, the third team K-W scheduled, Paynesville, also was forced to shut down team activities because of COVID-19.
Before the Knights were able to start looking for a fourth potential opponent, the program learned Thursday it needed to shut down team activities as well because of a positive COVID-19 test on the varsity roster.
That means the regular-season finale against Medford scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Kenyon is also canceled.
"Football scheduling has changed by the day, by the hour this week," K-W Activities Director Randy Hockinson said.
Hockinson said football team activities are not allowed through Friday, Nov. 13, which if everything proceeds according to plan should still allow Kenyon-Wanamingo to start the Section 1A playoffs Tuesday, Nov. 17.