COACHES
Head coach: Nathan Lexvold, first year
Assistant coaches: Chad Olson, 22nd year
Josh Jacobson, first year
Wayne Lexvold, 20+ years
Chad Lexvold, first year
Chris Anderson, fifth year
KEY PLAYERS
Returning state entrants Alec Johnson (138 pounds) and Bray Olson (145 pounds).
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Gavin Johnson, Trent Foss, Keifer Olson, Dillon Bartel, Isaiah Thompson, Jaedin Johnson, Tyler Craig, Daniel Van Epps, Logan Meyers, Carter Quam and Armani Tucker.
MOVED ON
Tyler Ryan (two time state champ), Seth Brossard (state champ, third), Jeron Matson (3x state champ, fifth), Kaya Lindell (third in state), Jesse Jackson (third in state) and Nathan Bauer (state entrant).
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
Last season, the Knights were 25-10 overall, first in sections and second in state. Kenyon-Wanamingo finished the 2019-20 season third in the conference with a record of 7-2.
Blue Earth Area is the favorite in the section. Kenyon-Wanamingo, along with Maple River, Westfield, Medford and some other schools should all make for a very competitive section tournament.
COACHSPEAK
“I think If we do all the little things right and work really really hard all year long and with getting a little bit of luck I think this team can do what we have done in the past years and make it to the state tournament.”
— Nathan Lexvold
BY THE NUMBERS
0 — the number seniors on the team