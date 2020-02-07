The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team hosted the Byron Bears on Thursday in the final dual of the season for both teams, and the Knights cruised to a 52-23 victory. The win improved K-W’s record to 24-5 overall and 8-1 in the Hiawatha Valley League, good enough for a second place finish behind Kasson-Mantorville.
Gavin Johnson got the Knights off to a strong start by pinning Paul Lorenzo in the 106-pound matchup, but the Bears closed in after Jake Thompson (113) won a 4-2 decision over Trent Foss and then surged ahead when Max Peterson (120) pinned Landon Trump.
Eli Haight (126) extended Byron’s lead by defeating Isaiah Thompson in a 6-4 decision, and Mitchell Peterson (132) kept the momentum going by defeating Dillon Bartel via a 22-7 technical fall.
At that point the Bears were ahead 17-6, but the Knights came to life beginning in the 138-pound matchup when Alec Johnson pinned Parker Kline. Bray Olson (145) gave K-W the lead when he pinned Colton Wharton, and the Knights never looked back.
Jaedin Johnson (152) won a major decision over Wyatt Nemechek, Jed Johnson (160) came up with a quick pin against Jace Strain, Tyler Craig (170) pinned Kaleb Kraetsch, Logan Meyers (182) pinned Quintin Lambertsen and Carter Quam (195) pinned Beau Lorentzen, effectively burying the Bears.
The Knights picked up their final points at HWT, as the Bears forfeited to Armani Tucker.