Kenyon-Wanamingo hosted Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday and fell behind 19 points heading into halftime. K-W briefly closed the gap in the second half, but couldn’t fully complete the comeback and ended up losing by a score of 79-69.
The K-W defense struggled to contain a trio of Lourdes players, as Colin Meade finished with 24 points, Peyton Dunham scored 23 and Austin Loeslie scored 21.
The Knights saw their best performance from Tate Erlandson, who scored a season-high 26 points, which included draining five 3-pointers in the second half. Erlandson’s hot hand helped the Knights close in, but the Eagles (10-7 overall, 5-3 Hiawatha Valley League) ultimately managed to stave off K-W’s comeback bid.
Trevor Steberg also had a nice night with 18 points, while Casey Wesbur chipped in eight, Laden Nerison tallied seven, Luke Alme scored six and Corey Knott contributed four.
The Knights (6-12, 0-7 Hiawatha Valley League) will have a week off to regroup, as their next game against Goodhue (13-3, 6-3 Hiawatha Valley League) isn’t until Tuesday.