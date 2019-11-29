Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Occasional rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in for the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.