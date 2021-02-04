The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors unanimously voted Thursday to approve state tournament models for all winter high school sports.
All proposals did not discuss the potential attendance of fans at these events, except for boys swimming and diving. In order to allow for athletes to safely space out inside the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, no fans will be allowed into the boys swimming and diving state event.
Also approved Thursday was the shifting of track and field from a two-classification activity into a three-classification activity starting in Spring 2022.
The largest 64 schools will compete in Class AAA, the next largest 96 schools will compete in Class AA and the remaining schools will all compete in Class A.
Listed below are details on the approved winter state tournament formats, listed alphabetically by activity.
BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL
The boys and girls state basketball tournaments will both be shifting to regional sites for its state quarterfinal games to limit travel.
Those quarterfinal contests will be held March 30-31, with the winners advancing to the state semifinals April 6-8 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The state championships for both boys and girls and all four classes will be played April 9-10 at Target Center.
A definite schedule for which classes and genders will play on which days has not been finalized.
Traditionally, the boys and girls state basketball tournaments take place during separate weeks.
WRESTLING
There are still no sites announced for the state wrestling tournament, but the three classifications will never be in the same building at once. None of those potential sites is the Xcel Energy Center — the typical site — since the boys and girls state hockey tournaments will there at the same time.
Wherever it is held, the dates for the state competition will be March 25-27.
Each class will conduct the entirety of the team and individual competitions on one day, with the team portion in the morning and the individual portion in the afternoon and evening.
To allow for this — and ensure no wrestler goes beyond the maximum of five matches per day — a state preliminary competition will held to make it so only four teams advance per class, and only 16 wrestlers per weight class advance individually to the final state event.
There will be no consolation bracket unlike in previous years.
This also changes section competitions. This season, the top two teams from each section will advance to a state prelim, where it will compete against the top two teams from a different section. One of those four teams will then advance to state.
Individually, the top eight individuals per weight class will advance to the state preliminary round and compete against the top eight individuals from a second section. Four of those 16 wrestlers will advance to state.
The process for how the MSHSL will decide which sections match up with each other has not yet been announced.