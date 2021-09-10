The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team started its maiden voyage through the Gopher Conference without much of a hiccup Thursday afternoon, when it swept United South Central on the road by scores of 25-9, 25-22, 25-14.
The dual-setting system of Josi Quam and Emma Paulson directed an efficient offense with 17 and 10 assists, respectively, while Tessa Erlandson and Leah Berg each finished with a team-high seven kills.
Stella Rechtzigel added six blocks to her five kills and four digs, while the Knights were also helped defensively by Rachel Ryan's 11 digs, Quam's eight digs, Julia Dahl's seven digs and Erlandson's six digs.
Berg and Norah Rechtzigel also soared for four blocks apiece, while Dahl added three blocks.
Kenyon-Wanamingo now prepares for its home opener Tuesday, Sept. 14 against Class A No. 6 Bethlehem Academy.