The Knights’ struggles against Goodhue continued Wednesday night, as the Wildcats (6-2 overall, 4-1 district) surged past Kenyon-Wanamingo (3-5 overall, 1-4 district) for a 32-7 victory.
Down 14-0 with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter, Luke Berg ran for a 3-yard touchdown (XP good) to cut the deficit to seven. That would be all the Knights get, as Goodhue scored 18 unanswered the rest of the way.
Berg finished 11-for-19 with 91 yards and one interception. Tyler Craig led the rushing attack with 31 yards on nine carries. Tate Erlandson had a nice night receiving, hauling in seven passes for 54 yards.
Maddox O’Reilly led the way for Goodhue offensively, rushing for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Baxter O’Reilly followed with 44 yards and one touchdown on five carries. On the outside, Kyle Schoenfelder had six receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown while Conor O’Reilly hauled in three catches for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Goodhue 32, K-W 7
G - 14 6 0 12
K-W - 0 7 0 0
K-W offense - Passing: Luke Berg 11-19, 91 yards, 1 INT … Rushing: Tyler Craig 9-31; Berg 10-11, 1 TD; Evan Brossard 2-10 … Receiving: Tate Erlandson 7-54; Craig 1-16; Casey Wesbur 2-14; Van Epps 1-7
Goodhue offense - Passing: Sam Opsahl 10-17, 154 yards, 2 TD … Rushing: Maddox O’Reilly 20-67, 2 TD; Baxter O’Reilly 5-44, 1 TD; Kyle Schoenfelder 2-26; Malakaye Parker 3-15; Opsahl 2-18, Ethan Matthees 3-1; Ethan Breuer 1-1 … Receiving: Schoenfelder 6-92, 1 TD; Conor O’Reilly 3-39, 1 TD; Cameron Mandlekow 1-23