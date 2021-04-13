Two years ago, the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team left too many wins on the table.
The Knights finished 1-5 in games decided by two runs or less, and for a team with aspirations of finishing this season atop the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division, flipping those losses into wins is crucial.
After one game — Monday's 6-4 victory against Triton in Wanamingo — that record in close games is 1-0.
"We knew this was going to be a good game," K-W coach Kirby VanDeWalker said. "It always seem like Triton and KW have close contests. Three or four times they took the lead by at least one run and each time they did that we were able to score at least one to get the momentum back and tie the game."
The Cobras led by scores of 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3, with the last advantage holding until the bottom of the sixth inning.
In that frame, the Knights first tied the game 4-4 before taking the lead courtesy of Owen Hilke's pinch-hit two-RBI single with two outs. Hilke, who's close to returning from a leg injury, was available only for pinch hitting, and VanDeWalker waited to pick his spot to best utilize that one plate appearance.
"His achilles is pretty tight, so we're putting him in spot duty until he's comfortable with moving and things like that," VanDeWalker said. "He's been able to get up on the mound and pitch, it's just more of the sudden movements (to the) right or left. It'll be a week-by-week kind of thing with him."
K-W's resurgence extended beyond that one plate appearance, however. The Knights cleared the 60% quality at-bat benchmark, which operates as one of their keys to victory.
After starting the game with a more passive approach at the plate, K-W's batters grew more aggressive throughout the afternoon, including center fielder Luke Berg's opposite field double on the first pitch in the bottom of the fifth. After he moved to third base on a sacrifice fly, he darted home to score on a ground ball back to the pitcher to tie the game at 3-3.
"In the first few innings we let too many strike one and strike two fastballs go by without swinging," VanDeWalker said. "We started to change that with each inning, because we can't keep getting down in the count by letting them throw fastballs for free across the plate. We have to start hitting them. Luke Berg drove one to right center for a big knock and a couple other guys stepped up and did it."
That offensive aggressiveness allowed the Knights to take advantage of a strong tandem performance on the mound. Gavin Sommer started the game and fired five innings with nine strikeouts, while allowing just three unearned runs.
After that, Tyler Craig handled the final two frames and struck out three batters while allowing just one unearned run. Outside of some uncharacteristic wildness, VanDeWalker was happy with how both his right-handers tamed the Cobras.
"I think both guys had a combination of four hit batters," VanDeWalker said. "They just haven't faced live hitting much, but they were both able to stay in the pitch count we wanted them to so they can come back and pitch Thursday night if we need them to. They battled when they needed to and they had a few quick innings as well."
UP NEXT
A home game Tuesday against Medford was cancelled due to weather, so Kenyon-Wanamingo's next contest is Thursday afternoon at Lake City, while the Medford contest is scheduled to be made up Friday in Wanamingo.
Lake City is 2-1 already this season after splitting a Saturday doubleheader against Dover-Eyota with a nine-run win and a 10-run loss, and racing past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 12-6 on Monday night.
Medford, meanwhile, does not take the field for the first time this season until Thursday afternoon.