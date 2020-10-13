After the first two matches of the season, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team is still searching for its first win.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, K-W started the year with a 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22 loss at Triton and followed that with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-9 defeat Saturday at Goodhue. The Knights played again Tuesday night at home against Cannon Falls, but the match started after the Kenyon Leader’s publishing deadline.
In the season-opening match against Triton, Tessa Erlandson paced K-W offensively with 14 kills, Stella Rechtzigel added seven kills, Julia Dahl pitched in six an Leah Berg contributed five. Setting up those hitters was primarily Josie Quam, who accounted for 37 of the 41 assists for the Knights.
Defensively, Erlandson picked up seven blocks, and both Berg and Rechtzigel finished with six. Rachel Ryan scrambled for 17 digs, Erlandson provided 14, Dahl racked up 11 and Quam notched 10.
In the match against Goodhue, Erlandson again led the way offensively with eight kills in addition to eight digs, and Berg fired seven kills and rose for a pair of blocks. Quam finished with 25 assists, two kills, three digs and one block.