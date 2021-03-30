In the end, Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Carter Quam was better prepared than his opponent.
Wrestling in the first round of the 195-bracket at the Class A individual state championships Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Quam was the underdog in the eyes of many as the No. 7 seed against second-seeded Ethan Boll from Crookston.
That was before Quam wore out Boll during the first two periods, and then scored five points in the third period to snag a 6-4 decision to advance to the championship semifinals. Quam lost in the semifinals and the third-place match to finish fourth, but that first-round upset guaranteed he outperformed his seed and finished on the podium.
"That match was huge," Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Nathan Lexvold said. "That kid was seeded above him, so we were maybe a little bit of an underdog, but we went out there and wrestled really well and got the W."
Quam entered that third period down 2-1 after he gave up a reversal in the second period and escaped in the final seconds of the second frame. In the third period, Quam tied the score with a point for Boll stalling 11 seconds into the two-minute session.
Two seconds later, he escaped to take a brief 3-2 lead before Boll registered a takedown with 1:33 remaining to go back in front 4-3. Then, Quam escaped with 1:21 left to tie the score, before notching the winning takedown 10 seconds later and keeping Boll on the mat for more than a minute to finish the match and secure his spot in the semifinals.
"He picked up the pace a little bit and got the kid a little more tired," Lexvold said.
In the semifinals, Quam lost a tight 3-1 decision against Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Ethan Kovars, who finished in second place. In the third-place match, Kimball's Carter Holtz pinned Quam in the second period.
"He wrestled really, really well," Lexvold said. "He had a really tough bracket and still got top four, so I was really proud of him and how he wrestled on Saturday."
The fourth-place finish completed his primary goal of wrestling of finishing on the state podium before he graduated. He qualified for state last year, but after losing in the first round did not have a chance at a wrestleback match to fight his way onto the podium through the consolation bracket.
"I know that was one of his goals for the last two years," Lexvold said. "It was really cool to see his goal come true in his last year. It was a fun day, to be honest. It was a really fun day."