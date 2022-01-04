The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team received a nice post-Christmas present last week with a pair of wins against Section 1A opponents at the Hayfield Tournament.
First, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Knights started the holiday season with a 47-37 victory against Lyle/Pacelli. No individual stats were available as of publication for the victory against L/P (1-9).
Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, K-W added its most impressive win of the season thanks to a dominant defensive performance. Against a Grand Meadow team that entered the game with only one loss, the Knights swarmed the Superlarks throughout a 45-30 victory.
After trailing 22-20 at halftime, K-W allowed Grand Meadow (8-2) to score only 10 points in the second half.
Offensively, the Knights were led in the second game by 15 points from Stella Rechtzigel, who drained a pair of 3-pointers. Stella Rechtzigel also scored eight points, Ivette Mendoza added seven points, and both of Julia Dahl and Josie Flom finished with five points apiece and a made 3-pointer.
The two victories improved the Knights to 4-4 this season, with all four wins coming in the last four games against Section 1A opponents.
K-W played again Tuesday at Kingsland, and next travels to play at Blooming Prairie on Friday.