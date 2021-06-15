A rocky start and a rocky finish clouded what was otherwise a standout day for Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Tanner Angelstad at the first day of the Class A state golf tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Even so, Angelstad starts Wednesday's second round in a tie for seventh place and well within striking distance of second place.
After a double bogey on his first hole, and back-to-back bogeys on his second and third hole, Angelstad bogeyed just once more through the 16th hole.
That run included birdies on the par-five fifth hole, par-four ninth hole and par-four 11th hole.
More trouble awaited on the 17th hole, however, with a triple-bogey that knocked him out of a tie for second place.
Angelstad’s tee time for the second day of the Class A state tournament Wednesday was unknown as of publication.
The leader of the Class A boys tournament is Fertile-Beltrami’s Rylin Petry, who shot -2. Five golfers sit in a tie for second place at +2, while Angelstad is part of a seven-way tie for seventh place at +5.