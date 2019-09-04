The Kenyon-Wanamingo athletic program is off to a happy start to the 2019 fall season.
The Knights’ volleyball team backed up its preseason Class A No. 1 ranking with wins over No. 8 Caledonia on neutral court and at No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. They’re preparing to head home to The Castle for the first time this week.
The football team is took a shutout into the fourth quarter in a 21-6 season opening home win against Cleveland. There couldn’t have been many teams in Minnesota that held their opponent to zero rushing yards like K-W.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo freshman Natasha Sortland has also reaffirmed her status as one of the state’s premier cross country runners by taking second place at the elite St. Olaf High School Showcase featuring top teams from the state.
Here’s a look at events coming up Sept. 5 to Sept. 10:
Thursday, Sept. 5
- Z-M/K-W cross country at Hayfield invitational, 4:15 p.m. — After taking on over 600 runners at last week’s St. Olaf High School Showcase, things thin out a bit for Z-M/K-W in the second meet of the season.
Blooming Prairie, Chatfield, Goodhue, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland, Kingsland, Lyle-Pacelli, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton will be in attendance. BP, Chatfield, Goodhue, GM/L-O/S, Kingsland, L-P, PEM are all in Section 1A with Z-M/K-W, making this is a good look-ahead to October’s section meet.
- Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield JV girls soccer at Cannon Falls, 5 p.m. — T/K-W/H is not quite ready to field a varsity squad quite yet, but the fledgling program has its top talent on display on JV as numbers hope to grow.
- T/K-Wanamingo/Hayfield boys soccer vs. Tri-City United, 7 p.m. — The boys are playing at the varsity level for the first time. They dropped the season opener 5-1 at Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa last week and hosted Cannon Falls on Tuesday night.
- Volleyball vs. Pine Island, 7:15 p.m. — It’s the Hiawatha Valley League opener between K-W (2-0) and PI (0-3). The Panthers are on the road for the fourth straight time after dropping non-conference matches 3-1 at Waseca, 3-0 at Chatfield and 3-0 at Class A No. 4 Medford. PI finished ninth in the HVL last year and K-W was third. PI is replacing 11 seniors from 2018. K-W won this matchup 3-0 last year. The Knights were led by 16 kills and six blocks each from Ally Peterson and Julianna Boyum and 24 assists by Madi Luebke and three aces from Riley Dummer and Hailey Lerfald, all players back in 2019. K-W has won 42 sets and 16 matches in a row against PI dating back to PI’s last win in the series on Sept. 16, 2008.
Friday, Sept. 6
- Football at Winona Cotter — See this week’s full preview as the Knights look for their second 2-0 start to the season in the last three years.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
- T/K-W/H boys soccer vs. Stewartville, 7 p.m. — It’s the third straight home game for the Cobras, which features K-W athletes Michael Pliscott and Louis Breimhurst.
- Volleyball at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m. — The Knights take on their third state-ranked opponent when Class AA No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville. The KoMets moved up to No. 6 after they swept Rochester Century in the season opener. They host Eastview Sept. 3 and are at Lake City Sept. 5. The K-W/K-M rivalry has been a good one in recent years with K-M, a third-place finisher at state, winning 3-1 last year. Hitter Peyton Suess is at Wake Forest and libero Bailey Berge is at Minnesota State, but K-M still has enough talent for another strong season. K-W erased a 2-0 deficit in 2017 to win in its last trip to Kasson.