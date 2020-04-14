Doug Hanson, Kenyon’s senior cross country runner who spent much of the season recovering from a knee injury, is the Minnesota Class A champion.
He earned that title Saturday afternoon at the University of Minnesota Golf Course in St. Paul, where he covered the 5,000 meters in 16:05.6. It was only his fourth race of the season.
After finishing third in the state meet a year ago, Doug was determined to improve on that performance. However, his self-designed strenuous training program over the summer may have been the cause of tendinitis in his right knee.
“It may have been a blessing in disguise,” he said after winning the state title. “I’m coming into my peak now, while the others may have peaked too early.”
Hanson finished a distant second to Donovan Bergstrom of Elgin-Millville in the Region One meet a week earlier at Rochester. The race was held on a rather windy day, and that may have affected the outcome.
“I could tell that day, particularly in the last mile, that I didn’t have the conditioning yet,” Hanson said. A week of work must have made the difference.
Hanson gained the lead relatively early on the University Golf Course Saturday, and was about 15-20 yards ahead of Bergstrom at the finish line. Bergstrom, a sophomore, lost his first race of the season in finishing second in 16:08.6.
Elgin-Millville gained the team championship in a meet that saw Region One well represented. Five of the top six finishers in the race were from southeastern Minnesota.
Hanson raced this year under the paired programs of Zumbrota and Kenyon High School, as did Randall Rauk of Kenyon. Ironically, Rauk was able to compete most of the year, but missed the region competition because of an injury.
Doug raced in a Zumbrota uniform at the region race, but when he was the only member of his team to compete at state he switched back to his Kenyon garb. His picture has appeared in many of the area daily newspapers, and he proudly points out the Kenyon uniform.
Hanson, coach Gordie Klomps and the rest of the Zumbrota-Kenyon cross country team were welcomed back to Kenyon in a royal fashion Saturday evening. Members of the Kenyon Fire and Ambulance Departments met the bus north of the city and escorted the team into town. The bus stopped behind Kenyon High School, and Hanson and his coach had an opportunity to express their thanks to all who were involved.