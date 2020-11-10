The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team won for the second consecutive occasion Monday night, when it swept Rochester Lourdes (0-8) 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 in Rochester.
Tessa Erlandson led the Knights (3-6) with 13 kills, while Leah Berg provided eight kills, Josi Quam pitched in four kills, and Hailey Lerfald and Stella Rechtzigel both notched two kills. Quam directed the attack with 22 assists, and Rachel Ryan helped out with four assists. Rechtzigel also lofted a pair of aces.
Defensively, Lerfald soared for four blocks, and Rechtzigel and Berg both picked up three blocks.
Rachel Ryan also lunged for 10 digs, Quam and Erlandson both added eight digs, Berg provided four digs, Rechtzigel notched three digs and Sidney Majerus finished with a pair of digs.
K-W will be back in action in Kenyon against Goodhue (6-2), which swept the Knights in the first matchup between the two teams Oct. 10 in Goodhue.