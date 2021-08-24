It’s a new world this season for the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys and girls cross country teams. With the sport of cross country expanding from two to three classes, the Cougars are moving up from Class A to Class AA.
That means K-W/Z-M now joins Section 1AA alongside larger schools like Faribault, Austin, Albert Lea and Winona, but also still competes against its Hiawatha Valley League brethren Kasson-Mantorville, Cannon Falls and Stewartville.
With a combined 29 runners between the boys and girls teams, the Cougars feel ready for the challenge.
“So far in practice we have a very hard-working team, and our roster will probably fluctuate throughout the season as far as who is on what squad,” coach Nathan Warneke said.
Last season, the K-W/Z-M boys finished fifth at the Hiawatha Valley League championships, while the girls snagged sixth with the help of Natasha Sortland’s first-place individual finish.
Of those 29 runners, five of them attend Kenyon-Wanamingo High School in Nathan Carroll, Grace Vierling, Tate Miller, Bryan Jacobson and Holly Calstrom. Carroll was part of the varsity lineup at last year’s HVL championships.
While Warneke said he’s still figuring out his lineup, and that it likely will change multiple times throughout the fall, he said he expects the quintet to contribute to K-W/Z-M’s success whether that comes on race day or during practices.
“Nathan, Tate, Grace, Bryan and Holly all show a varsity-caliber work ethic and when given the opportunity they all push their teammates to be their best and never settle for the easy way out,” Warneke said.
ROSTER
Courtney Andring
Miles Berg
Holly Carlstrom
Nathan Carroll
Carly Hauser
Siddha Hunt
Bryan Jacobson
Ambriel Johnson
Caleb Kevan
Noah Kevan
Collin Klassen
Tyson Liffrig
Blake Lockner
Malcom Meyers
Aaron Miller
Ethan Miller
Tate Miller
Douglas Noetzl
Hudson Ohm
Preston Ohm
William Ottem
Zaynah Paider
Brayden Paulson
Brayden Rasmussen
Kayden Roderick
Natasha Sortland
Grave Vierling
Jacob Williamson
Like Williamson