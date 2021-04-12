The Kenyon-Wanamingo track and field teams both started their seasons Thursday with a pair of tightly-contested triangulars in Kenyon.
In the boys competition, Zumbrota-Mazeppa won with 58 points ahead of Cannon Falls (57) and Kenyon-Wanamingo (56). In the girls competition, Zumbrota-Mazeppa won again with 64.5 points ahead of Cannon Falls (60) and Kenyon-Wanamingo (58.5).
On the girls side, the Knights picked up eight first-place finishes, led by Hayley Lentsch’s titles in the 400-meter run, the long jump and the 400 relay, which also included Rachel Nesseth, Vanessa Schmidt and Stella Rechtzigel.
Nesseth also claimed first in the 100 and 300 hurdles and Schmidt sped to first in the 100 dash. The quartet of Tessa Erlandson, Julia Dahl, Norah Rechtzigel and Grace Nystuen teams up to win the 3,200 relay, while Dahl, Erlandson, Norah Rechtzigel and Nystuen finished first, second, third and fourth in the individual 800.
Other top-four individual finishes for the girls team include Lentsch (2nd in the 200), Schmidt (2nd in the high jump and long jump), Norah Rechtzigel (4th in the high jump) and Josie Quam (4th in the triple jump.
In the boys competition, the Knights were lifted by eight first-place finishes, highlighted by three from Josh Schmidt in the 200, 400 and long jump. Laden Nerison also won the mile run and the triple jump, Daniel Van Epps finished first in the 300 hurdles, Armani Tucker claimed first in the shot put and the 3,200 relay team of Nerison, Nathan Carroll, Austin Erickson and Michael Pliscott combined to win.
Other top-four individual finishes for the boys included Van Epps (4th in the 200), Erickson (4th in the mile), Clay Stevenson (2nd in the discus, 3rd in the shot put), Nerison (2nd in the long jump) and Schmidt (2nd in the 100).
Both the boys and girls teams next compete Thursday afternoon in a quadrangular at Byron that also includes Rochester Lourdes and Stewartville.
SOFTBALL
Starting the season against the reigning Class A state champions, the Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team lost 20-0 in three innings Monday afternoon against Rochester Lourdes in Wanamingo.
Sidney Majerus accounted for the only baserunner for the Knights with her second-inning walk. Majerus also stole second base.
K-W returns to the diamond Thursday afternoon at Stewartville.