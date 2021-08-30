Against a pitcher like Sartell's David Demnsky, there's not much margin for error.
The Wanamingo Jacks operated outside those margins during Sunday's 4-1 loss in the Class C amateur baseball tournament by committing four errors to allow the Muskies to score a pair of unearned runs.
Sartell jumped in front 2-0 in the top of the third and expanded that lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth. The Muskies also added an additional run in the top of the ninth.
Wanamingo scored its only run of the afternoon in the bottom of the seventh when Brady Anfinon's infield single scored Alex Roosen.
On the mound, it was Roosen that drew the start for the Jacks, and the right-hander fired a complete game. He surrendered only four hits and walked a pair of batters while striking out seven batters. Only two of the four runs he allowed were earned.
Deminsky, meanwhile, allowed six hits in his complete-game effort with 16 strikeouts and no walks. Roosen and Anfinson each finished with two singles apiece, while Peder Sviggum and Aaron Bauer each picked up one single each.