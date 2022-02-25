Prior to Feb. 17, 1,160 days had passed since Kenyon-Wanamingo and Southland met on the hardwood for girls basketball.
Only a week elapsed until the next rematch.
Tasked with beating the same team twice in seven days, host No. 5 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo (12-13) took care of business in the first round of the Section 1A playoffs, winning 77-46 against No. 12 Southland (8-17) Thursday.
The Knights were victorious on a foundation of feisty, ball-hawking defense and a balanced offense predicated on proficiency from deep and the ball swinging around to 10 different scorers.
The Rebels committed 32 turnovers.
“We talked about being aggressive all year and they were definitely aggressive. We knew from earlier when we played them that that was something we could take advantage of,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said of his team's 53-35 regular-season victory in Kenyon. “I was not upset about the 10, 15 fouls we had in the first half. I think that actually led us to wearing them down in the second half. It was good to see them execute what we talked about doing. It’s fun when it works.”
K-W committed eight fouls before one was whistled on Southland near the midway point of the first half. The Rebels led a back-and-forth game early on by as late as a 10-9 margin before the Knights shook off a lack of whistles and began knocking down jump shots.
Seven of K-W’s 11 made 3-pointers came in the first half. Four were courtesy of junior guard Tessa Erlandson, who hit all of them in the first half where she poured in 14 of a team-high 18 points.
“It’s big. Everyone was here to support us and we played a great game,” Erlandson said, acknowledging the home fans that braved snowy roads for K-W’s last game in The Castle. “It’s hard to beat a team twice. We showed up, we put our effort in and we wanted it. We went for it.”
Runs of 7-0 and 10-0 propelled K-W to lead by as much as 18 in the first half.
Southland closed the half on a 10-0 run to pull within 40-32. Its senior guard Bailey Johnson went down swinging. She was effective in getting to the foul line, scoring six of her game-high 19 points on free throws. She had 14 points in the first half.
The halftime break couldn’t have come at a better time for the Knights. They got their mojo back right away, reverting the game to a blowout by opening on an 18-0 run.
A Johnson layup ended the Rebels’ drought with 12 minutes, 38 seconds remaining.
“Our pressing, for sure,” senior forward Stella Rechtzigel said of the key to the defense.
The Knights don’t have a cadre of tall bodies to patrol the paint, but they make life difficult by haranguing ball handlers from baseline to baseline.
“Not a lot of teams like pressure,” Erlandson said with a wry smile.
Ten players scored for K-W with nine doing so by halftime. All played a part in achieving the team’s highest offensive output of the season. It eclipsed the previous mark that came in a 69-35 win against Schaeffer Academy, which was the only larger margin of victory than Thursday's.
Erlandson was followed in double-digit scoring by Rechtzigel with 12 points and sophomore Josie Flom with 11.
Sophomore Rachel Ryan chipped in nine, including seven in the second half. Senior Julia Dahl added seven.
“It was a nice complete game. It wasn’t one person scoring and it was a group effort offensively and defensively,” Wieme said. “They all did their role and did a nice job. Those two are leaders on the offensive side of things, but Julia Dahl stepped up. Josi Quam had some nice drives into assists.”
Juniors Nevaeh Greseth and Josi Quam and sophomore Ivette Mendoza were next with four points. Freshmen Carmen Nerison and Allina Mendoza had three.
For Southland, sophomore Katelyn McCabe had eight points followed by six for senior Lynsey Wilson, three for junior Bria Nelsen and two for freshman Jaida Sorenson, junior Aubrey Schneider and eighth-grader Breeley Galle.
Thursday was the Knights’ first win in a non play-in round playoff game since 2017, as well as their largest margin of victory in a playoff game since 2015.
Not to mention, it continues K-W’s best season since the 2016-17 squad advanced to the section finals and finished with a 19-10 record.
This is K-W's first season dropping down from Class AA to A for postseason play. The Knights still faced 11 AA teams during the regular season compared to three for their upcoming opponent.
The Knights advance to the quarterfinals 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium in Rochester against No. 4 seed Lanesboro (18-8). Lanesboro has not faced K-W this season and advanced with a home win Thursday against No. 13 Mabel-Canton, 52-37.
At time of writing, Lanesboro ranked No. 31 in the Class A QRF rankings. K-W was 52nd. The Burros are 15-6 against section foes and the Knights are 10-3.
Playing at neutral sites like the Civic Center for the remainder of the postseason is nothing new for a tenured coach like Wieme, who guided K-W to the state tournament in 2014. It will be to his current roster.
“The girls haven’t been there. It’s been a while since we’ve been there as a team. We get to be in the auditorium, which I think is even more exciting,” Wieme said of Mayo Civic Center, which also features courts in the arena portion of the facility. “It’s a nice atmosphere. A lot of these girls got to play there for volleyball, but it’s totally different. It’s an exciting game to play and one I feel that they’ve earned throughout the year, so I’m glad they get the opportunity.”
Rechtzigel is eager to prove K-W belongs.
"We want to show people what we've got."