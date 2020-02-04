The Knights played a pretty solid second half in their Tuesday game, but unfortunately K-W couldn’t overcome its offensive struggles in the first half and fell to Goodhue by a score of 63-50.
The Knights managed just 18 points in the first half, and although they picked up the pace with 32 points in the second half, they were never able to overcome the Wildcats’ 30-18 halftime lead.
Tate Erlandson paced the Knights with 17 points, followed by Laden Nerison with 12 and Casey Wesbur with 10.
Trevor Steberg tallied eight points, while Riley Horn chipped in two and Luke Alme scored one.
K-W went 5-of-10 at the free throw line, whereas Goodhue went 7-for-9.
Dayne Wojcik scored 20 points for the Wildcats, who have now won seven in a row. Goodhue improved to 16-3 overall and 7-3 in the Hiawatha Valley League after Tuesday’s win, while K-W’s eighth loss in its last nine games dropped the Knights to 6-13 overall and 0-8 in the HVL.
Next up for K-W is a home game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa (9-12, 4-7 HVL) on Friday.