COACHES
Head coach: Kirby VanDeWalker, 5th year
Assistant coaches: Scott Van Epps and Dylan Craig, 1st year for both
ROSTER
Evan Brossard, Senior, OF
Paul Kortsch, Senior, 1B
Alex Lee, Junior, P/OF
Nicolai Mork, Senior, 1B
Gavin Sommer, Senior, P/MI
Trevor Steberg, Senior, P/MI
Kevin Vazquez, Senior, INF
Alex Vold, Senior, OF
Jaedin Johnson, Junior, C/OF
Cal Luebke, Junior, P/OF
Gage Thompson, Junior, OF
Zach Vukelich, Junior, P/OF
Dillon Bartel, Sophomore, C/OF
Colton Steberg, Sophomore, P/MI
Will Van Epps, Sophomore, P/CI (Corner Infielder)
KEY PLAYERS
Gavin Sommer — We will look for Gavin to take the mound early and often for our club. He has some of the best stuff around and will also be hitting towards the top of our order. A player who provides pop and speed. Smooth infielder when not pitching.
Trevor Steberg — Trevor comes into his senior year with a few years of varsity experience. We will also rely on Trevor to provide many innings on the mound.
On-base percentage will be an important stat for him, as he can provide speed and energy on the base paths. Will play middle infield when not pitching.
Jaedin Johnson — Jaedin enters his junior year with a varsity season under his belt. We will rely on Jaedin to take another step forward as one of our catchers and to provide some pop in the middle of our lineup. A strong kid whose excellent wrestling season has provided confidence to a player we need to perform at the top of his game.
Alex Vold — Alex will roam the outfield for us again this year after doing so last year. Alex has a sure glove and has been a reliable player for us and will anchor an outfield with some newcomers this year. His leadership will be key in helping those players develop. We need Alex to be ready to provide a punch in the lineup this year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Will Van Epps — After getting a start with the Legion club in the playoffs last summer, Will is joining the varsity rotation this year. A kid who is baseball smart, we look for Will to gain valuable varsity experience while being competitive on the mound. We look for Will to play some corner infield this year while proving himself in the batter’s box.
Colton Steberg — Colton is another player with a lot of game. We need Colton to rise to the challenge and provide us with depth in our starting rotation and play some middle infield when not pitching. A strong kid who can hit the ball well, we are counting on Colton to contribute offensively with quality at-bats.
Dillon Bartel — Dillon is a young player with a lot of upside. He is fighting for playing time behind the plate and learning to play the outfield. We need Dillon to gain some valuable varsity experience both defensively and at the plate. A strong kid with a free spirit, Dillon needs to be ready to help us score some runs.
Alex Lee — Alex comes into the year fighting for one of the open spots in the outfield. After having a strong summer season, Alex looks to contribute in the lineup by putting together scrappy and quality at-bats while tracking fly balls down in the outfield. He’s working on his pitching and we need him to be able to eat up some innings this year.
Cal Luebke — Cal is coming off an injury he suffered in football. He had a tremendous summer for us last year on the Legion team. Cal is slowing working himself back into a position to compete again and when he’s 100% healthy he will look to contribute in the outfield and on the mound. A fearless outfielder who lays it on the line, Cal’s energy and toughness will play a big role on our team this year. A scrappy player.
Evan Brossard — Evan made the switch from the infield to the outfield over the past year or two and is learning to play at a high level. One of our vocal leaders, Evan has done a nice job being ready to play when his number is called. Evan keeps the dugout loose and provides good energy for our club.
Paul Kortsch — Paul played on the varsity club last year and his offensive game improved over the course of the year. For a taller baseball player, his swing mechanics are really good. He is working on improving his defensive play and the 6’9” senior is fighting for playing time at first base.
Nicolai Mork — A senior who is fighting for playing time at first base. A physically strong player who can hit the ball hard.
Kevin Vazquez — A player who loves playing baseball. Kevin has some experience at 3B and P and is fighting for playing time at those positions. Kevin, too, has tremendous strength and is working on consistently barreling up the ball.
Gage Thompson — Gage is joining the varsity squad for the first time and he is looking to earn some playing time in the outfield this year.
Zach Vukelich — Zach is joining the varsity squad for the first time and he looks to provide some depth to our pitching staff. Peppering the zone and locating pitches will be key in Zach’s success.
2021 RECAP
Finished the season with a 10-12 record, 6-7 in the HVL, and 2nd place in the Blue Division. We were in Section 2AA last season and finished as the 7 seed (out of 15 teams).
2022 OUTLOOK
This season we will make the switch to the Gopher Conference and will head to Section 1A for the post-season. We are excited to make our Gopher Conference debut and hope to finish in the top half of the conference. After hitting the double digit win total for the first time in 4 years last season, our goal is to continue to finish stronger than the year before. We have some work to do, but with quality preparation, keeping positive attitudes, maintaining a proper perspective and focusing on the process we can do it. We must live in the present moment and develop an attitude of winning each pitch. After talking as a club earlier this spring, our post-season goals are to host our first round playoff game and to make it to the semi-finals. If we can manage to achieve those goals, anything could happen from there.
COMPETITION
We all know that Hayfield has played great baseball these past few years and will be strong again this year. Randolph also made it to the state tournament last year. Maple River knocked us out of the playoffs a season ago and will be tough again. There are quality teams up and down the conference and the section and we will have to earn victory each night we play. We are looking forward to the challenge.