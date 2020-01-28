It took some time, but the K-W boys basketball team halted its losing streak on Monday night at LeRoy-Ostrander.
The Knights’ losing streak began on Jan. 7 and spanned six games, but their offense took advantage of a shaky LeRoy-Ostrander defense on Monday to come away with an 80-74 win.
While the Cardinals’ offense was pretty sharp, the Knights’ offense managed to stay a step or two ahead.
Sophomore Laden Nerison had his best game of the season with 31 points, and teammates Tate Erlandson and Trevor Steberg were also pretty sharp, finishing with 20 points and 17 points, respectively.
Casey Wesbur chipped in four points, Riley Horn finished with three, Luke Alme and Gavin Sommer each scored two, and Corey Knott scored one.
The Knights’ win over the Cardinals improved their record to 6-11 ahead of Tuesday’s game at Rochester Lourdes (9-7 overall, 4-3 Hiawatha Valley League).
The week before had been a disappointing one, with a 79-40 loss to the Byron Bears on Jan. 21 and a 92-61 loss to the Houston Hurricanes last Thursday.
Against Byron, the Knights managed just 14 points in the first half and gave up 46. Steberg was the lone K-W player to have any kind of success against the Bears, as Steberg tallied 17 points in the contest. He had two 3-pointers in the first half but scored the rest of his points in the second half.
Knott chipped in five points, followed by Erlandson, Wesbur, Sommer and Brandon Dierks with three each. Horn and Garret Grove scored two points apiece, and Alme and Vic Martinez both had one free throw in the game to complete the scoring.
The blows kept coming on Thursday after the lopsided 92-61 loss to Houston, and the 92 points allowed by the K-W defense were the most allowed by K-W in a game this season.
Four Houston players reached double digits in points, with their top two scorers finishing with 29 points and 23 points. By halftime Houston was up 44-25 and the rout was on.
While K-W couldn’t match Houston’s pace, the Knights did see some balanced scoring up and down their lineup. Wesbur led the way with 13 points — 10 of which came in the second half — and he was followed by Nerison with 12 and Erlandson with 11. Steberg scored eight, Alme chipped in five and Horn finished with four.
The Hurricanes (11-7) did particular damage at the free throw line, where they were 22 of 26. Additionally, Houston finished with only seven fouls in the game, while K-W committed 22.