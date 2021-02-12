As long as it means she's playing volleyball, Ally Peterson is willing to do nearly anything.
That means the masks that are required to be worn at Belmont volleyball practices and matches are hardly a hinderance, and the 2020 Kenyon-Wanamingo High School graduate and former volleyball standout has no issue with shifting her role and position to best fit the team-specific needs for the Bruins.
"I don't even know what I would do if we didn't have a season," Peterson said. "This being my freshman year, not having a season would suck. I'm just glad that we can even have any games and have practices or anything."
During her time at K-W, Peterson was s dominant outside hitter for the Knights. As a senior, she racked up 391 kills and averaged 4.1 a set to help K-W finished second in the Hiawatha Valley League in 2019 and advance to the Section 1A semifinals.
That type of success led to her receiving interest from Division I programs and ultimately committing to play at Belmont. As a freshman this season, however, Peterson is fitting into her new ecosystem wherever there's room.
That means instead of her traditional spot at outside hitter, she occupies a hybrid position of outside hitter and defensive specialist.
In her first two college matches last weekend against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Peterson finished with nine total kills, but her biggest contributions were through her combined total of 21 digs.
"It's a lot different," Peterson said. "Going from hitting and getting kills and scoring points, to sometimes only playing back row and getting to dig. It's been a change to not get as many kills and hit front row. It's a lot of fun getting to play. I'm very lucky to even get to play, so I love it a lot."
Belmont was swept in both matches, and is coming off a 2-29 season. Peterson, freshman Sophia Hagstrom, freshman Rachel McBride, freshman Kristen Clemons and junior Carly Mason have been the only Belmont players to partake in all six sets during the opening weekend.
This year's team features a roster with seven freshmen compared to only three seniors, so the goals this season aren't necessarily revolving around a potential conference title or a long run in the postseason.
"Just be able to play as one and not as individuals," Peterson said of the team's goals. "I don't think it's to go to the NCAA tournament or anything huge like that, it's just to play as a team and hopefully win some games."
A byproduct of COVID-19 shifting the college volleyball season back to the spring was the Bruins being allotted extra time to build those bonds before the competitive season started.
During the fall semester, Belmont gradually shifted from only weight training and partaking in small group practice sessions to finishing the semester with practices that more closely mirror what might take place in a more normal season.
Still, while the extra time to ramp up and for Peterson to adjust to college volleyball was helpful, an actual match last weekend was a welcome change.
"It was fun to finally play a game again," Peterson said. "I know everyone hadn't played a game in so long, so it was kind of weird to actually play a game again. It was kind of nerve racking with it being my first college game, but it was fun to just play volleyball again. It's been so long, so I was just glad to be back on the court, play again and get back into the groove of it."