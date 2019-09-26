It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and Class A No. 8 Kenyon-Wanamingo finished with a bang in Thursday’s homecoming volleyball win over Byron.
After losing the first set 25-21, K-W bounced back with three straight wins (25-19, 25-12, 25-23) over the Bears (12-8 overall, 3-3 conference) to improve to 9-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
“The girls turned it around. That was probably the slowest first set I’ve seen all year,” said K-W head coach Jen Nerison. “Byron played it tough and didn’t make a lot of mistakes. We were making mistakes, and we kind of just got down.”
Nerison credited her team for showing resilience after the first set.
“These girls are fighters. They want it. They may not always show it on the outside, but on the inside, I know they want it.”
Not only was it homecoming for K-W, but it was also Alumni Night. While the spotlight was on the current Knights, it was special for Nerison and the program to honor and recognize their former players.
“It was fun to have them in the crowd to see what their alma matter is doing on the court now. Some of them might just hear what the program is doing, so having some of them back was pretty cool.”
The Knights’ next home game will take place 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 against Rochester Lourdes.
Statistics for Thursday's match will be available asap.