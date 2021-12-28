alex lee

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Alex Lee (21) challenges for a rebound during Monday's 71-44 victory against Tri-City United in Montgomery. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After two wins at the Tri-City United Tournament on Monday and Tuesday, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team finished the 2021 calendar year with a 7-2 record.

Last season, the Knights finished the regular season with eight wins.

On Monday, K-W raced past Tri-City United 71-44 with the help of a 42-point explosion in the second half. The Knights led 29-19 at halftime.

Laden Nerison led the way with 26 points, while AJ Higginbottom poured in 13 points, Gavin Sommer added 11 points and both of Paul Kortsch and Colton Steberg scored six points.

In Tuesday's 71-57 win against LeSueur-Henderson, Nerison once again led the way with 20 points. He was supported in the second game by 17 points from Kortsch to help K-W to a 37-25 lead at halftime.

The two wins provided the Knights with a five-game winning streak.

K-W starts 2022 with a trip Thursday, Jan. 6 to play at Bethlehem Academy in a game originally scheduled for Dec. 21.

