Kenyon-Wanamingo turned in another impressive week of scores for the second week of competition.
Kendrick Otto led the team with a three-round total of 67. Tanner Angelstad completed just two rounds but hit all 25 targets in one of those rounds.
Cal Luebke had a big jump from the first week to finish second with 64 hit targets. He improved by 12 from the first week.
Lukas Berg and Tyler Haasnoot broke the 60-mark by hitting 61 targets as both improved on their first week totals.
Sam Lee, Alex Lee and Logan Evavold all hit 59 targets to tie for fifth.
Faith Mehling led the girls with a total of 51 targets, she also tied for eighth overall with Ben Short, who hit 51 as well. The duo had the top scores for the junior varsity team.
Ella Feldman finished second among the girls with a 39, Sidney Majerus finished with a three-round total of 36 to finish third among the girls and Isabella Chmelik hit 10 targets.