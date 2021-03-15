The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team started Saturday's regional state qualifier at St. James Area High School with a bit of history and revenge.
In a rematch of last season's Section 2A championship, K-W raced past Blue Earth Area 45-24 to claim the program's second team section title in the last three years, and coach Nathan Lexvold's first as head coach since he took over the program prior to last season.
Then, in the championship of the regional state qualifier that also doubled as a state quarterfinal, the Knights were unable to fight back from an early deficit against Section 3A champion Jackson County Central.
Against Blue Earth Area, K-W a 27-0 lead through the first five weight classes with falls from Tate Miller in the 106-pound weight class, Reed Sommer at 113 and Gavin Johnson at 120, while Trent Foss won by major decision at 126 and Kiefer Olson claimed a technical fall at 132.
Bray Olson (152) and Carter Quam (220) both won by fall, and Jaedin Johnson (145) and Tyler Craig (170) both won by decision to preserve the 45-24 victory against the Buccaneers.
That set up the state quarterfinal clash with Jackson County Central, which used its strength in the lower weights to nullify K-W's success in the early matches and grab 24-6 lead through the first six weight classes.
The Knights did their best to fight back, and won all of their five matches by fall to earn the maximum number of bonus points, but ultimately Jackson County Central prevailed with a 45-30 victory.
Gavin Johnson (113), Jaedin Johnson (145), Bray Olson (152), Quam (220) and Armani Tucker (285) all won in the state quarterfinal match. K-W returned to the mats Tuesday for the first portion of the individual Section 2A tournament, with some wrestlers advancing to Saturday's regional state qualifier at Blue Earth Area with wrestlers from Section 2A and Section 3A.